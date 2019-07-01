Transworld Systems Inc. Acquires Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.'s Financial Services Business

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI" or the "Company") – the leading analytics-driven provider of accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle and loan servicing solutions – announced today it has completed its purchase of the Altisource Financial Services business – including Nationwide Credit, Inc. (NCI) – from Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

The Altisource Financial Services business and NCI is a leading provider of collections, customer relationship management, and call center outsourcing for financial, retail credit, mortgage servicing, insurance, utility, and hospitality industries, with approximately 2,300 employees and operations centers in the United States, India, and the Philippines.

"The acquisition of the Altisource Financial Services business broadens TSI's customer base, expands our offerings into customer relationship management, and grows our global operations in India and the Philippines. We welcome the Altisource Financial Services and NCI customers and employees to the TSI family," said Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI) is the leading provider of outsourced accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle management and loan servicing solutions. TSI uses proprietary predictive analytics to collect on consumer and business debt to help its clients accelerate cash flow and improve operational efficiency. TSI's clients include Fortune 100 corporations, hospitals, financial institutions, governmental organizations, and small businesses.

David Zwick

Chief Financial Officer

Transworld Systems Inc.

David.Zwick@tsico.com

(847) 969-7976

