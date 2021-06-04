Transworld Systems Inc. completes acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc., cementing the company's position as the largest Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) company in the United States

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

"Scale matters, and our acquisition of ACT Holdings will further bolster our position as the largest receivables management and collections company in the United States, enabling us to make additional investments in people, technology and compliance and strengthening our industry leading position," said TSI Chief Executive Officer Joe Laughlin. "The addition of ACT Holdings will significantly increase our first party collections and customer care business and expand our healthcare revenue cycle management service offerings. We are excited to welcome ACT Holdings customers and employees to the TSI family."

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale, and Compliance Management System. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

