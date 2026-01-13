Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) Launches First National Campaign

"Second Responders,"

After Being Named People's Choice Winner in SixDegrees.org's Purpose, Produced Initiative

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than forty years, Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) has stood beside individuals and families during their most devastating moments, providing immediate, on-scene emotional first aid in the aftermath of tragedy. TIP recently announced the launch of its first national awareness campaign, Second Responders, following its recognition as the People's Choice winner in SixDegrees.org's Purpose, Produced program.

TIP Second Responders recognize emotional rescue as vital as physical care, says attorney & board member Maryam Parman. Maryam Parman, National Board Member, Trauma Intervention Program; CEO, Avrek Law

This milestone achievement was guided in part by the leadership of Maryam Parman, CEO and Founder of Avrek Law Firm, a respected Newport Beach–based personal injury law firm, and member of TIP's Board of Directors. With a professional career rooted in advocating for trauma survivors and their families, Parman has played a critical role in shaping the organization's strategic direction and amplifying its mission on a national stage.

"As an attorney, I see firsthand how deeply trauma affects people long after the sirens fade," said Maryam Parman, TIP Board Member. "TIP fills a critical gap by ensuring survivors are not left alone in those first, overwhelming moments. This campaign recognizes that emotional rescue is just as essential as physical rescue—and I'm incredibly proud to support TIP as it expands this life-changing work across the country."

As part of the Purpose, Produced initiative, TIP partnered with The Variable, a leading independent agency known for building purpose-driven brands. Together, they developed a powerful campaign anchored by the message "Emotional Rescue Deserves a Response." The campaign introduces the concept of the "second responder"—the trained volunteer who arrives after first responders to provide compassionate, immediate emotional support to those impacted by trauma.

At the heart of TIP's work are its volunteers, who are specially trained to offer clarity, comfort, and human connection during moments of crisis.

"TIP's mission is to ensure no one has to face trauma alone," said Mandy Atkission, Chief Executive Officer of Trauma Intervention Programs. The Second Responders campaign allows TIP to elevate that mission nationally, and the leadership of board members like Maryam Parman has been instrumental in helping TIP reach this moment.

"Our services are unique because we focus on the immediate emotional aftermath—helping survivors process, cope, and begin to heal," said Wayne Fortin, Founder of Trauma Intervention Programs. This recognition validates the importance of emotional first aid as a critical component of emergency response.

"Every day, TIP volunteers step into the most difficult moments of people's lives," Atkission added. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to emotional first aid and to expand our reach through the Second Responders campaign. It is our hope that this visibility ensures survivors never face trauma alone."

How You Can Help

TIP invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join this growing movement of compassion:

Volunteer with an existing TIP affiliate to provide emotional first aid in your community.

with an existing TIP affiliate to provide emotional first aid in your community. Bring TIP to a new community by partnering with local agencies to establish a program.

by partnering with local agencies to establish a program. Donate to help sustain and expand TIP's mission nationwide.

To learn more, get involved, or donate, visit tipnational.org.

About Avrek Law Firm

Avrek Law Firm is a premier personal injury law firm headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has recovered over $2 billion for its clients. Avrek specializes in motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death cases, and complex personal injury claims — including cases that other firms may turn away. The firm proudly serves clients throughout the West Coast and is committed to compassionate advocacy and aggressive representation.

Learn more about Avrek Law here. Learn more about Maryam Parman's advocacy for trauma victims here.

