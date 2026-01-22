Trauma Services Completes 3 Acquisitions and 6 De Novo Office Openings

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma Services, a trusted provider of full-service biohazard cleanup and remediation services, and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, today announced the successful conclusion of a banner year marked by strong organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and continued investment in people and capabilities.

Founded as the premier provider in New England, Trauma Services has steadily expanded its geographic footprint and service offerings while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence and compassionate customer service. Over the past year, the company grew its reach across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest by opening de novo offices in Connecticut, New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and South Carolina. These initiatives drove meaningful growth and enhanced Trauma's ability to serve customers across a broader regional footprint.

In parallel with organic expansion, Trauma Services accelerated growth through three strategic acquisitions. Trauma completed partnerships with Georgia Clean (Georgia and Tennessee), Fagala Biohazard Specialists (North Carolina and South Carolina), and BioClean Team (Michigan and Ohio), further strengthening its presence in key markets and enhancing its ability to serve customers at scale. Each acquisition brings like-minded operators, regional expertise, and shared values, reinforcing Trauma's culture and operating model.

"2025 was a defining year for Trauma Services," said Mike Wiseman, Founder and CEO. "We delivered the strongest growth in company history while maintaining an unwavering focus on operational excellence and serving every customer with compassion and empathy. We're thrilled to have partnered with exceptional operators in new geographies and are excited to continue growing alongside them."

Patrick Watkins, Partner, Osceola Capital, added, "We're extremely pleased with the progress the Trauma Services team has made since our partnership. Through meaningful investments in leadership, infrastructure, and technology, the platform is well-positioned to accelerate M&A growth and de novo growth by partnering, acquiring and hiring the best in the biohazard industry nationwide."

Looking ahead, Trauma Services will continue pursuing strategic partnerships in new geographies while investing in organic initiatives that enhance service capabilities, support operational scalability, and deepen the company's ability to serve communities with professionalism and care.

About Osceola Capital

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm that partners with high-quality businesses in fragmented industries and supports their growth into scaled institutional-grade platforms. Osceola seeks to achieve value creation for management teams, business partners, and investors while adhering unswervingly to our values, philosophies, and process. Target investment criteria include majority equity positions in businesses with between $2M-$10M of EBITDA or revenue between $5M-$75M. More information available at www.osceola.com.

About Trauma Services

Trauma Services is a provider of biohazard cleanup, trauma scene remediation, and specialty cleaning services. The company serves residential, commercial, and public-sector clients across the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest. The company's services cover unattended deaths, homicides, suicides, non-death medical events, crime scenes, decomposition, body transportation, hoarding, infectious disease, bloodborne pathogens, and other specialty cleanup services. More information available at www.traumaservices.com.

