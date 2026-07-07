TRAUMAGEL Study Highlights Sustained Hemorrhage Control and Tourniquet Removal Without Rebleeding

Clinical cases demonstrate successful use of TRAUMAGEL during tourniquet conversion in prolonged field care, including in gunshot wounds, industrial trauma and sharp-force injuries

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study evaluating the use of TRAUMAGEL® for hemorrhage control and tourniquet management in traumatic extremity injuries. The study appears in the Summer 2026 issue of the Journal of Special Operations Medicine, a leading publication focused on military medicine, tactical casualty care and special operations healthcare.

Hemorrhage remains the leading cause of preventable death on the battlefield, accounting for more than 90% of potentially survivable combat fatalities. Rapid bleeding control is critical to survival, and tourniquets are widely used to manage life-threatening extremity injuries. However, prolonged tourniquet use can increase the risk of tissue damage, nerve injury and other complications when patients cannot quickly reach definitive treatment.

Delays in evacuation or access to definitive treatment can require medical personnel to maintain hemorrhage control for extended periods. Determining when and how patients can be safely transitioned off tourniquets becomes a critical part of care in these settings. This challenge is frequently encountered in both military and civilian trauma environments when transport times are extended or definitive treatment is delayed.

The study, "The Use of Traumagel for Hemorrhage Control and Tourniquet Removal: A Case Series of Traumatic Extremity Injuries," examines three traumatic extremity injury cases, including gunshot wounds, industrial trauma and sharp-force injuries. In each case, TRAUMAGEL helped achieve sustained hemorrhage control and enabled tourniquet removal without rebleeding. The study was authored by trauma and emergency medicine clinicians from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The cases add to the growing clinical experience with TRAUMAGEL in traumatic extremity injuries and across pre-hospital and trauma care environments.

"Controlling severe bleeding is critical, but prolonged field care presents additional challenges when definitive treatment is delayed," said Joe Landolina, co-founder and CEO of Cresilon. "Medical personnel must make critical decisions about how to maintain hemorrhage control while safely transitioning patients off tourniquets. These findings help inform a critical aspect of trauma care and underscore the importance of having effective tools available when evacuation or definitive treatment is delayed."

TRAUMAGEL, which utilizes Cresilon's proprietary hydrogel technology, is the first gel in a syringe for traumatic hemorrhage and the only flowable hemostatic with U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for temporary external use to control moderate to severe bleeding. TRAUMAGEL is supplied in a 30 mL sterile prefilled syringe, requires no preparation, is easy to apply and remove, stops bleeding rapidly and provides immediate hemorrhage control.

TRAUMAGEL is currently in use by more than 150 EMS agencies across the country. Cresilon's proprietary hydrogel technology has also been studied by the U.S. Department of Defense's Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research. The company has presented TRAUMAGEL-related research and clinical case studies at leading military and trauma medicine forums, including the Military Health System Research Symposium and the Special Operations Medical Association Scientific Assembly.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. The company was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and named an EMS World Innovation Awards winner for TRAUMAGEL. For more information about Cresilon, visit www.cresilon.com.

SOURCE Cresilon