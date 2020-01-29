Traumatic Brain Injuries in Soldiers Need Immediate Attention & New Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB), a leading non-profit research biotech dedicated to fast-tracking brain science, new diagnostic research and therapeutic solutions, announces that traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) -- the grossly understudied "invisible wounds" afflicting today's soldiers – are under-detected and under-treated. This is contributing to the growing epidemic of suicide among our nation's heroes as trauma-related brain injury often underlies suicide.

There are far too many cases when serious brain injuries go undetected, causing soldiers and other Americans to live with unbearable conditions, that are often invisible to the eye, such as cognitive impairment, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression and suicidality, among others. What's more, there have been no new FDA-approved treatments for PTSD in the U.S. for 17 years and there are none at all for TBI.

There is a critical need for funding to support new technologies and research that will advance the discovery of biomarkers for precision diagnosis and new targets for the effective treatment of brain trauma and other life-changing brain conditions. Cohen Veterans Bioscience and our partners are actively working to advance research for brain health. Together, we want to speed the discovery of first-generation diagnostics, treatments, and cures for TBIs and other brain injuries and their consequences.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity research organization dedicated to fast-tracking the development of diagnostic tests and personalized therapeutics for the millions of veterans and civilians who suffer the devastating effects of trauma-related and other brain disorders.

To support & learn more about our research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

