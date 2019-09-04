Travel + Leisure Unveils 2019 A-List, Naming Six Top Advisors from Travel Leaders Group Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Travel Leaders Group is celebrating six top advisors named on the 2019 Travel + Leisure A-List, which is a collection of the world's top travel advisors. Advisors from Tzell Travel Group, Protravel International and Travel Leaders Network are recognized on the list for their expertise on various destinations and niche travel specialties. They are:

Josh Alexander for Honeymoons – Protravel International ( New York, NY )

for Honeymoons – Protravel International ( ) Jody Bear for Destination Celebrations – Bear & Bear Travel / Tzell Travel ( New York, NY )

for Destination Celebrations – Bear & Bear Travel / Tzell Travel ( ) Harlan deBell and Kara Bebell for Honeymoons & Destination Weddings – The Travel Siblings / Tzell Travel ( New York, NY )

and for Honeymoons & Destination Weddings – The Travel Siblings / Tzell Travel ( ) Carole Cambata for Wellness Travel, Honeymoons and India – Greaves Tours / Travel Leaders Network ( Highland Park, Ill. )

for Wellness Travel, Honeymoons and – Greaves Tours / Travel Leaders Network ( ) Donna Thomas for Australia and New Zealand – Will Travel Inc / Travel Leaders Network ( Langhorne, Penn. )

"Travel + Leisure editors evaluate hundreds of luxury travel advisors annually to determine which advisors are the best to serve their readers," said Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko. "We are thrilled that they recognize the value of several of our skilled travel advisors and are recommending them to their readers."

The 17th annual Travel + Leisure A-List showcases 117 of the best advisors and tour operators in the travel industry business. Advisors from Travel Leaders Group have been appearing on the list for more than a decade.

Travel + Leisure highlighted the following advisors for their below expertise on the 2019 A-List:

Protravel International

Josh Alexander recently won the 2019 Virtuoso Most Admired Advisor Award Virtuoso for his dedication to the travel industry and his successful career thus far. Alexander was selected by Travel + Leisure for his expertise in Honeymoons. Alexander plans between 100 and 150 honeymoons a year. He excels at creating bespoke trips that suit each couple's taste, budget, and personality.

"Josh Alexander continues to amplify his impact at Protravel International by providing exceptional and memorable trip experiences for his clients," said Protravel President Becky Powell. "We're thrilled to see Josh gathering accolades for his success and determination to excel in curating excellent itineraries for his clientele."

Tzell Travel Group

Travel + Leisure noted that Jody Bear is a luxury-travel specialist and an A-Lister since 2016. She is one half of the wife-and-husband team behind Bear & Bear Travel. She specializes in high-end celebration travel, weddings, honeymoons, teambuilding, family reunions, organizing private-access activities and stays at world-class properties along the way.

"Jody Bear is someone who continues to thrive as a luxury-travel advisor and it's outstanding that she is once again included in the collection of the world's best travel advisors," said Cindy Schlansky, Co-President of Tzell Travel. "With Jody's many years of travel experience and unparalleled luxury expertise, it's gratifying to see her again celebrated for constantly delivering premium vacations for her luxury travel clients."

Other Tzell advisors returning to the list include Kara Bebell and Harlan deBell, a brother-and-sister team known as the Travel Siblings, who coordinate approximately 500 honeymoons and 35 weddings per year, and take turns jetting off to different locales once a month to scope out the newest hotels, romantic settings, and Instagram-worthy bathrooms. According to Travel + Leisure, they've planned everything from an intimate wedding at La Pause hotel outside Marrakesh, to a 150-person, medieval-themed ceremony at the Resort at Pedregal , in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico .

"Receiving this recognition again is testament to the level of passion and service that Kara Bebell and Harlan deBell offer to their clients," said Monty Swaney, Co-President of Tzell Travel. "Their in-depth knowledge of what's trending in the luxury travel market and their network of connections are all part of what they tap into when planning trips for their clients."

Travel Leaders Network

Carole Cambata , who has more than 25 years in the travel agency business, designs tailor-made wellness and luxury tours to India and the sub-continent ( India , Bhutan , Nepal , Tibet, Sri Lanka , the Maldives , Andamans and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep). Travel + Leisure noted that her clients might head out on a fearless street-food tour in Hyderabad one day and then the next, they're visiting tea plantations in Sri Lanka .

, who has more than 25 years in the travel agency business, designs tailor-made wellness and luxury tours to and the sub-continent ( , , , Tibet, , the , Andamans and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep). noted that her clients might head out on a fearless street-food tour in one day and then the next, they're visiting tea plantations in . Donna Thomas , is a top New Zealand and Australia specialist who visits annually so that she knows the region inside and out. Travel + Leisure noted her extensive experience in combination itineraries that span the Great Barrier Reef islands, Sydney's best neighborhoods, New Zealand's subtropical coasts, and South Island wine country—all in one trip.

"Carole Cambata returns again and again to the Travel + Leisure A-List because of the personalized service, deep knowledge and unparalleled access she brings to her discerning clientele," said Roger E. Block, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Network. "Donna Thomas is equally well-versed and well-connected and can make practically any adventure a reality for her clients."

About Tzell Travel Group

Since 1966, Tzell Travel Group has been providing its clients with the highest quality, most personalized travel experience integrated with today's technology – whether it be corporate, entertainment or leisure travel. Tzell maintains its headquarters in New York City and has offices in 20 states. In everything it does, Tzell Travel Group places the highest priority on both its clients and its agents. For the individual traveler, Tzell addresses value, convenience, comfort and safety, with its customized quality traveler services. For the corporation, Tzell Travel clients also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

About Protravel International, LLC

Protravel International, LLC is a Travel Leaders Group company. Founded in 1984, Protravel International, LLC is a full-service, dynamic travel company with an award-winning reputation. Protravel is headquartered in New York City and supports 24 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, plus a network of hosted agents in all corners of the U.S. Today, approximately 900 travel advisors and professionals make up the Protravel organization. Our expertise in destination, international faring and competitive products – coupled with our superior network of contacts in the airline, hotel, cruise and hospitality industry – makes Protravel one of the most powerful selling forces in the travel industry. Protravel clients also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com) assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually, and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

