Travel Answers Group and Experience AlUla Announce Exclusive Partnership to Promote AlUla and wider Saudi Arabia

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Answers Group, a leading provider of independent vacation experiences, is proud to announce the launch of AlUla and other destinations across Saudi Arabia as a new destination within its Middle East portfolio, in exclusive partnership with Experience AlUla, the official destination management and experience arm of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

The announcement signals the debut of a new destination portfolio within Travel Answers' Middle East collection, designed to introduce American travelers and advisors to one of the world's most extraordinary cultural and natural heritage destinations.

Nestled in northwest Saudi Arabia, AlUla is an ancient oasis city steeped in 200,000 years of human history, home to Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site Hegra, and dramatic desert landscapes that rival the world's most iconic natural wonders. This partnership arrives as Saudi Arabia continues its remarkable tourism transformation, welcoming international visitors to experience authentic Arabian hospitality, cutting-edge cultural programming, and adventures that blend ancient heritage with modern luxury.

"AlUla represents the next frontier in experiential luxury travel," said Kirk Demeter, Founder & CEO of Travel Answers Group. "Our exclusive partnership with Experience AlUla allows us to offer travel advisors unparalleled access, expertise, and curated experiences in a destination that's capturing global attention."

Through this partnership, Travel Answers Group offers comprehensive support for travel advisors, including:

Exclusive FIT packages and customizable itineraries featuring AlUla's premier attractions including Hegra, Dadan, Jabal Ikmah, and the dramatic rock formations of AlUla Old Town

Expert destination specialists with on-the-ground knowledge and direct relationships with premium properties and experience providers

Dedicated trade education to build advisor confidence and destination expertise

Extended itineraries combining AlUla with regional experiences across Saudi Arabia and more well-known destinations like Dubai and Jordan.

AlUla's unique positioning offers travelers extraordinary contrasts. From star-filled desert nights in luxury glamping to world-class dining experiences, ancient Nabataean tombs carved into rose-colored cliffs to contemporary art installations by global masters, adrenaline-fueled adventures like rock climbing and mountain biking to serene wellness retreats.

"We are delighted to partner with Travel Answers Group to introduce AlUla to the market," said Vito Anzelmi, Trade Director - North America. "Their deep expertise in crafting authentic, tailor-made journeys makes them the ideal partner to share AlUla's remarkable story with travelers. Together, we're opening doors to experiences that simply don't exist anywhere else in the world."

Travel advisors can now access Travel Answers Group's AlUla and wider Saudi Arabia offerings, complete with expert consultation, flexible itinerary design, and the reliability that comes from an exclusive partnership with Experience AlUla.

Start booking AlUla today: Visit https://travelanswersgroup.com/middle-east/alula to explore curated packages and discover why AlUla is the destination defining the future of cultural tourism.

About Experience AlUla

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and comprises of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Romans conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com

About Travel Answers

With over three decades of experience, Travel Answers is a trusted leader in luxury and tailor-made travel across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific Africa, Asia, and Europe. We provide authentic, customizable journeys through our five wholesale brands and expert Destination Specialists. As a preferred partner of major U.S. travel consortia and a member of USTOA and ETOA, we equip travel advisors with advanced tools, on-the-ground support, and seamless technology to craft exceptional travel experiences. Guided by Founder & CEO Kirk Demeter, Travel Answers continues to deliver unmatched value and service, inspiring travelers and empowering advisors worldwide.

At Travel Answers, we are committed to making complex travel effortless, supporting advisors to grow their business and helping travelers escape the ordinary with unique, unforgettable journeys.

