Travel Bloggers Reveal 30 Top Emerging Destinations to Visit in 2020 if You Want to Help Fix Overtourism

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of travel bloggers has revealed the top 30 emerging destinations in the world for 2020. The annual awards honoring trending travel spots were published this morning on the blog TravelLemming.com, which promotes travel to emerging destinations as one solution to overtourism.

The article with the full list of winning destinations can be found here .

Georgia is a top emerging destination for 2020 according to the list.

Topping the list is Georgia, a Caucasian country that's quietly trending with European travelers but facing a glut of capacity after Russia shut down flights to Tbilisi this past summer.

Another big winner is Rwanda, a country that's overcome a tragic past to become one of the safest places to travel and a booming eco-tourism destination. The list also includes Gothenburg, Sweden, the world's most sustainable destination according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index, Azerbaijan, a lesser-known country at the crossroads of continents and cultures, and The Cook Islands, a South Pacific nation that the article compares to the Maldives.

The awards were selected from nearly 100 nominations by tourism boards and governments around the world. Winners were decided after voting by 30 travel bloggers who collectively sport more than 12 million followers.

"The world is a big place, and there's a lot more to explore than the Instagram-famous spots. While others struggle under the weight of overtourism, these 30 emerging destinations have room to spare and are opening their arms to intrepid travelers willing to try something different," said Travel Lemming Founder Nate Hake.

"Travelers need to be aware that local communities are feeling the brunt of overtourism. Be sure to seek out new destinations and experiences. Don't just stick to where the crowds go. Go off season. Go to the fringes of a city. Spread the benefit of tourism around," added Matt Kepnes, one of the judges and founder of NomadicMatt.com.

"Visiting lesser known destinations helps to spread out the tourism dollars, allows you to experience a place without the crowds, and gives you a unique travel experience," said fellow judge Nadine Sykora of HeyNadine.com.

Travel Lemming is a travel blog founded by Nate Hake, an American who has been traveling the world full-time since 2016. The site's mission is to help highlight emerging and under-appreciated destinations around the world.

