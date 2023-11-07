Travel Lemming Reveals its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024, Led by Mexico's Yucatán

News provided by

Travel Lemming

07 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET

Annual list highlights "slow travel" destinations and emerging hidden gems, encouraging travelers to "fight FOMO" and pull back on pandemic-induced revenge travel. 

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Lemming, an online guide read by 10 million annually, today revealed its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024. The list is led by Mexico's Yucatán state, which is poised for a big year in 2024 with the commencement of the much-anticipated Mayan Train project.

Travel Lemming releases the annual list to highlight hidden gems its editorial team thinks are poised to emerge in the year ahead.

Continue Reading
Travel Lemming Creator Clara Kesseler in Valladolid, Yucatán
Travel Lemming Creator Clara Kesseler in Valladolid, Yucatán
Cenote Suytun in Mexico's Yucatán, the #1 place to travel in 2024 according to Travel Lemming
Cenote Suytun in Mexico's Yucatán, the #1 place to travel in 2024 according to Travel Lemming

This year's list focuses on the theme of "slow travel." The publication argues that, with many travelers having released the "pent-up wanderlust" of the pandemic-era, "we think 2024 is the appropriate time to slow it down a notch" because "if travelers continue globetrotting at a breakneck pace, we risk returning to the days of overtourism."

2024's list is dominated by remote destinations and hidden local gems perfect for longer trips, such as Gizo in the Solomon Islands (#2), Norway's Stavanger (#3), Vietnam's Phú Quốc island (#6), and St. John's, Canada (#7).

Several unique domestic destinations also made top billing this year, including Memphis, Tennessee (#5), Kodiak, Alaska (#8), and Eureka Springs, Arkansas (#10).

Nate Hake, Travel Lemming's CEO, commented: "2024 will be the year travelers choose immersive experiences over itineraries packed to the brim. Our list is filled with destinations perfect for slower experiential trips. For example, the opening of the much-anticipated Mayan Train will allow more travelers to unlock the magic of the Yucatán, one of my favorite underrated travel destinations in the world."

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of Yucatan, commented: "We are thrilled to have been chosen by Travel Lemming as the world's best travel destination for 2024. Yucatan is home to 7 Magical Towns, hundreds of haciendas and cenotes, 378 kilometers of coastline with calm waters of emerald green and turquoise blue, Chichen Itza, one of the Wonders of the Modern World, and 20 other archaeological sites to visit. It is the home of the living Mayan Culture, of an extraordinary gastronomy such as cochinita pibil, lechón al horno, relleno negro, papadzules and many more. In Yucatan we are ready to welcome travelers looking for a different and unforgettable trip."

Travel Lemming's top 50 destinations for 2024 are:

1. Yucatán, Mexico
2. Gizo, Solomon Islands
3. Stavanger, Norway
4. Antigua, Guatemala
5. Memphis, Tennessee
6. Phú Quốc, Vietnam
7. St. John's Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada
8. Kodiak, Alaska
9. Guatapé, Colombia
10. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
11. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
12. Tunisia
13. Chiriquí Province, Panama
14. Vashon Island, Washington
15. Manchester, UK
16. Ko Yao Noi, Thailand
17. Ljubljana, Slovenia
18. Taipei, Taiwan
19. Wales (Cymru)
20. Iquitos, Peru
21. Quincy, Massachusetts
22. Tbilisi, Georgia
23. Türkiye
24. Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
25. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
26. Genoa, Italy
27. São Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal
28. Essaouira, Morocco
29. Jacksonville, Florida
30. Northern Sumatra, Indonesia
31. Ranthambore National Park, India
32. Biarritz, France
33. Spring Green, Wisconsin
34. Sintra, Portugal
35. Cuenca, Spain
36. Maunabo, Puerto Rico
37. Marseille, France
38. Frisco, Texas
39. Mount Cotton, Queensland, Australia
40. Inverness, Scotland
41. Steamboat Springs, Colorado
42. Bisbee, Arizona
43. Townsend, Tennessee
44. Klamath Falls, Oregon
45. Oviedo, Spain
46. Sant'Agnello, Italy
47. Hoboken, New Jersey
48. Jenner, California
49. Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
50. Takayama, Japan

To see the full list, visit: https://travellemming.com/best-places-to-travel-2024/.

The list includes 15 destinations in Europe, 7 in Asia, 2 in South America, 2 in Oceania, 2 in Africa, 5 in North America (besides the US), and 17 in the United States.

The project is a collaboration of the publication's dozens of travel writers and editors, with destinations selected by the editorial board via a months-long nomination and voting process.

About Travel Lemming

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 1,000 free guides written by its team of dozens of local travel experts. Travel Lemming is read by 10 million travelers each year. Travel Lemming is known for encouraging readers to travel "off the lemming path."

Media assets: https://travellemming.com/media-kit/

Media Contact:
Taylor Herperger
+1 306-745-7501
[email protected]

SOURCE Travel Lemming

Also from this source

Online Guide Travel Lemming Expands Editorial Team

Online Guide Travel Lemming Expands Editorial Team

The online travel guide Travel Lemming today announced a major expansion of its team of content creators, continuing with its aims of building the...
Travel Lemming Takes on AI Chatbots, Unveils Human-Picked USA Summer Bucket List

Travel Lemming Takes on AI Chatbots, Unveils Human-Picked USA Summer Bucket List

To kick off the 2023 summer travel season, Travel Lemming released its picks for the 150 best things to do in the USA this summer. The list is an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.