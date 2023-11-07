Travel Lemming Reveals its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024, Led by Mexico's Yucatán

Annual list highlights "slow travel" destinations and emerging hidden gems, encouraging travelers to "fight FOMO" and pull back on pandemic-induced revenge travel.

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Lemming, an online guide read by 10 million annually, today revealed its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024 . The list is led by Mexico's Yucatán state, which is poised for a big year in 2024 with the commencement of the much-anticipated Mayan Train project.

Travel Lemming releases the annual list to highlight hidden gems its editorial team thinks are poised to emerge in the year ahead.

Travel Lemming Creator Clara Kesseler in Valladolid, Yucatán Cenote Suytun in Mexico's Yucatán, the #1 place to travel in 2024 according to Travel Lemming

This year's list focuses on the theme of "slow travel." The publication argues that, with many travelers having released the "pent-up wanderlust" of the pandemic-era, "we think 2024 is the appropriate time to slow it down a notch" because "if travelers continue globetrotting at a breakneck pace, we risk returning to the days of overtourism."

2024's list is dominated by remote destinations and hidden local gems perfect for longer trips, such as Gizo in the Solomon Islands (#2), Norway's Stavanger (#3), Vietnam's Phú Quốc island (#6), and St. John's, Canada (#7).

Several unique domestic destinations also made top billing this year, including Memphis, Tennessee (#5), Kodiak, Alaska (#8), and Eureka Springs, Arkansas (#10).

Nate Hake, Travel Lemming's CEO, commented: "2024 will be the year travelers choose immersive experiences over itineraries packed to the brim. Our list is filled with destinations perfect for slower experiential trips. For example, the opening of the much-anticipated Mayan Train will allow more travelers to unlock the magic of the Yucatán, one of my favorite underrated travel destinations in the world."

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of Yucatan, commented: "We are thrilled to have been chosen by Travel Lemming as the world's best travel destination for 2024. Yucatan is home to 7 Magical Towns, hundreds of haciendas and cenotes, 378 kilometers of coastline with calm waters of emerald green and turquoise blue, Chichen Itza, one of the Wonders of the Modern World, and 20 other archaeological sites to visit. It is the home of the living Mayan Culture, of an extraordinary gastronomy such as cochinita pibil, lechón al horno, relleno negro, papadzules and many more. In Yucatan we are ready to welcome travelers looking for a different and unforgettable trip."

Travel Lemming's top 50 destinations for 2024 are:

1. Yucatán, Mexico

2. Gizo, Solomon Islands

3. Stavanger, Norway

4. Antigua, Guatemala

5. Memphis, Tennessee

6. Phú Quốc, Vietnam

7. St. John's Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada

8. Kodiak, Alaska

9. Guatapé, Colombia

10. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

11. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

12. Tunisia

13. Chiriquí Province, Panama

14. Vashon Island, Washington

15. Manchester, UK

16. Ko Yao Noi, Thailand

17. Ljubljana, Slovenia

18. Taipei, Taiwan

19. Wales (Cymru)

20. Iquitos, Peru

21. Quincy, Massachusetts

22. Tbilisi, Georgia

23. Türkiye

24. Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

25. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

26. Genoa, Italy

27. São Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal

28. Essaouira, Morocco

29. Jacksonville, Florida

30. Northern Sumatra, Indonesia

31. Ranthambore National Park, India

32. Biarritz, France

33. Spring Green, Wisconsin

34. Sintra, Portugal

35. Cuenca, Spain

36. Maunabo, Puerto Rico

37. Marseille, France

38. Frisco, Texas

39. Mount Cotton, Queensland, Australia

40. Inverness, Scotland

41. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

42. Bisbee, Arizona

43. Townsend, Tennessee

44. Klamath Falls, Oregon

45. Oviedo, Spain

46. Sant'Agnello, Italy

47. Hoboken, New Jersey

48. Jenner, California

49. Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

50. Takayama, Japan

The list includes 15 destinations in Europe, 7 in Asia, 2 in South America, 2 in Oceania, 2 in Africa, 5 in North America (besides the US), and 17 in the United States.

The project is a collaboration of the publication's dozens of travel writers and editors, with destinations selected by the editorial board via a months-long nomination and voting process.

About Travel Lemming

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 1,000 free guides written by its team of dozens of local travel experts. Travel Lemming is read by 10 million travelers each year. Travel Lemming is known for encouraging readers to travel "off the lemming path."

