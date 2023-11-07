Travel Lemming Reveals its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024, Led by Mexico's Yucatán
07 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET
Annual list highlights "slow travel" destinations and emerging hidden gems, encouraging travelers to "fight FOMO" and pull back on pandemic-induced revenge travel.
DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Lemming, an online guide read by 10 million annually, today revealed its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024. The list is led by Mexico's Yucatán state, which is poised for a big year in 2024 with the commencement of the much-anticipated Mayan Train project.
Travel Lemming releases the annual list to highlight hidden gems its editorial team thinks are poised to emerge in the year ahead.
This year's list focuses on the theme of "slow travel." The publication argues that, with many travelers having released the "pent-up wanderlust" of the pandemic-era, "we think 2024 is the appropriate time to slow it down a notch" because "if travelers continue globetrotting at a breakneck pace, we risk returning to the days of overtourism."
2024's list is dominated by remote destinations and hidden local gems perfect for longer trips, such as Gizo in the Solomon Islands (#2), Norway's Stavanger (#3), Vietnam's Phú Quốc island (#6), and St. John's, Canada (#7).
Several unique domestic destinations also made top billing this year, including Memphis, Tennessee (#5), Kodiak, Alaska (#8), and Eureka Springs, Arkansas (#10).
Nate Hake, Travel Lemming's CEO, commented: "2024 will be the year travelers choose immersive experiences over itineraries packed to the brim. Our list is filled with destinations perfect for slower experiential trips. For example, the opening of the much-anticipated Mayan Train will allow more travelers to unlock the magic of the Yucatán, one of my favorite underrated travel destinations in the world."
Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism of Yucatan, commented: "We are thrilled to have been chosen by Travel Lemming as the world's best travel destination for 2024. Yucatan is home to 7 Magical Towns, hundreds of haciendas and cenotes, 378 kilometers of coastline with calm waters of emerald green and turquoise blue, Chichen Itza, one of the Wonders of the Modern World, and 20 other archaeological sites to visit. It is the home of the living Mayan Culture, of an extraordinary gastronomy such as cochinita pibil, lechón al horno, relleno negro, papadzules and many more. In Yucatan we are ready to welcome travelers looking for a different and unforgettable trip."
Travel Lemming's top 50 destinations for 2024 are:
1. Yucatán, Mexico
2. Gizo, Solomon Islands
3. Stavanger, Norway
4. Antigua, Guatemala
5. Memphis, Tennessee
6. Phú Quốc, Vietnam
7. St. John's Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada
8. Kodiak, Alaska
9. Guatapé, Colombia
10. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
11. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
12. Tunisia
13. Chiriquí Province, Panama
14. Vashon Island, Washington
15. Manchester, UK
16. Ko Yao Noi, Thailand
17. Ljubljana, Slovenia
18. Taipei, Taiwan
19. Wales (Cymru)
20. Iquitos, Peru
21. Quincy, Massachusetts
22. Tbilisi, Georgia
23. Türkiye
24. Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
25. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
26. Genoa, Italy
27. São Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal
28. Essaouira, Morocco
29. Jacksonville, Florida
30. Northern Sumatra, Indonesia
31. Ranthambore National Park, India
32. Biarritz, France
33. Spring Green, Wisconsin
34. Sintra, Portugal
35. Cuenca, Spain
36. Maunabo, Puerto Rico
37. Marseille, France
38. Frisco, Texas
39. Mount Cotton, Queensland, Australia
40. Inverness, Scotland
41. Steamboat Springs, Colorado
42. Bisbee, Arizona
43. Townsend, Tennessee
44. Klamath Falls, Oregon
45. Oviedo, Spain
46. Sant'Agnello, Italy
47. Hoboken, New Jersey
48. Jenner, California
49. Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
50. Takayama, Japan
To see the full list, visit: https://travellemming.com/best-places-to-travel-2024/.
The list includes 15 destinations in Europe, 7 in Asia, 2 in South America, 2 in Oceania, 2 in Africa, 5 in North America (besides the US), and 17 in the United States.
The project is a collaboration of the publication's dozens of travel writers and editors, with destinations selected by the editorial board via a months-long nomination and voting process.
About Travel Lemming
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 1,000 free guides written by its team of dozens of local travel experts. Travel Lemming is read by 10 million travelers each year. Travel Lemming is known for encouraging readers to travel "off the lemming path."
Media assets: https://travellemming.com/media-kit/
Media Contact:
Taylor Herperger
+1 306-745-7501
[email protected]
SOURCE Travel Lemming
