Travel Chaos Drives Shift to Private Flights: FlyUSA Reports

As TSA and FAA constraints and operational bottlenecks intensify, private aviation Is forced to adapt in real time. FlyUSA's Barry Shevlin explains why more travelers are turning to private aviation for greater reliability and control.

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Transportation Security Administration (TSA) disruptions continue to plague U.S. airports, aviation industry experts warn that deeper structural issues will persist even after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown ends. The U.S. aviation system is constrained not by demand alone, but by staffing shortages, operational choke points, and infrastructure limitations slowing traffic across both commercial and private aviation.

"More people are making the move to private flights because they see it as a reliability solution rather than a premium upgrade.” — Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA

"U.S. air travel is entering a period of structural strain, and these new pressures force airlines and private operators to compete within an already stressed system," said Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA, a leading U.S.-based, private jet charter and aviation solutions provider.

Flow Control Creates Speedbumps

Across high-traffic regions, air traffic control (ATC) staffing gaps are triggering "flow control" measures that can delay flights for hours before departure clearance is even granted.

"Staffing shortages have increased the number of days when flow control is put in place, which can be pretty disruptive. We sometimes receive Estimated Departure Clearance Times that are four or more hours later than our planned departure. No client is going to be happy with an unplanned delay like that," Shevlin said. "Our clients primarily fly private because of the time savings, so delays are not typically received well."

Invisible Bottlenecks Drive Visible Delays

Delays often originate from understaffed ATC facilities managing critical sections of U.S. airspace. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that nationwide target staffing levels remain low, with roughly 3,800 certified controller positions unfilled and more than 40% of facilities operating below recommended thresholds.

This imbalance is compounded by long training timelines. According to VisaVerge, full controller certification can take two to five years, limiting how quickly staffing gaps can be addressed. For example, the Jacksonville, FL, control center, which routs a significant portion of East Coast traffic, has become a major bottleneck due to staffing shortages.

"These aren't isolated issues," Shevlin said. "You have specific nodes in the system where staffing constraints ripple outward and impact thousands of flights a day."

Airport-level labor shortages are adding further pressure. Ground operations such as fueling and aircraft handling are increasingly delayed due to limited staffing and equipment constraints. Industry data reported in AeroNews Journal shows staffing-related issues can account for up to 50% of delays.

"There are times when you land, and there are a dozen planes ahead of you in line for fuel," Shevlin said. "That can mean waiting over an hour just to turn the aircraft around."

Operational Discipline Becomes Critical

FAA restrictions at major airports, combined with staffing limitations, are pushing private aircraft into complex routing, tighter scheduling coordination, and longer ground times. As a result, private aviation is increasingly facing some of the same constraints as commercial flights.

"The flow control and staffing issues affect everyone," Shevlin said. "But with private flights, you have more flexibility. We can file flight plans a day in advance when we expect flow control, which puts us in the system as known traffic versus pop-up traffic."

Shevlin recommends proactive planning and tactical adjustments to minimize disruption. FlyUSA has implemented several strategies to reduce operational friction:

Filing flight plans a day in advance to secure priority within ATC systems.

Adjusting departure schedules to account for expected delays.

Increasing ground buffer times by up to 50% during peak congestion periods.

Communicating directly with clients before and while disruptions occur.

Industry challenges extend beyond air traffic control. Labor shortages at fixed-base operators (FBOs), high turnover in ground crews, and equipment constraints continue to create systemwide inefficiencies. Reliability now depends as much on coordination, and execution as it does on aircraft availability alone.

"We're doing much more on the front end," Shevlin said. "Unlike commercial airlines, which operate within fixed schedules and large-scale systems, private operators can adapt more dynamically while still avoiding added complexity and cost."

A Shift in Traveler Behavior

As disruptions become more frequent and less predictable, traveler expectations are also evolving. Operators report a growing number of clients choosing private aviation not for luxury, but to reduce exposure to system volatility.

"We're seeing people reach a breaking point," Shevlin said. "They're not willing to take the risk of being stuck for hours or missing something important."

In several recent cases, travelers who had never previously considered private aviation made the switch to FlyUSA after repeated delays. "More people are making the move to private flights because they see it as a reliability solution rather than a premium upgrade."

With no immediate resolution to staffing shortages and limited expansion of airport infrastructure, industry experts expect current constraints to persist and potentially intensify.

"The operators who can manage complexity across airspace, airports, logistics, and client service are the ones who are going to define the next phase of aviation," Shevlin said.

About FlyUSA

FlyUSA is a U.S.-based, private jet charter and aviation solutions provider that ranks No. 419 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, which tracks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States annually. Of the 5,000 companies, FlyUSA is also the 51st fastest growing in Florida and 10th fastest in the travel and hospitality industry. Built around the principle that safety and operational accountability must remain close to the cockpit; the company focuses on standardized operating discipline while maintaining the consistency and relationships frequent flyers rely on when commercial travel falls short. Its customers include business leaders, families, and organizations that use private aviation primarily as a reliability solution rather than a luxury. For more information, visit www.flyusa.com.

Sources:

Federal Aviation Administration. (2025). Air traffic controller workforce plan 2025–2028 . U.S. Department of Transportation. faa.gov/about/plans_reports/congress/air-traffic-controller-workforce-plan-2025-2028

. U.S. Department of Transportation. faa.gov/about/plans_reports/congress/air-traffic-controller-workforce-plan-2025-2028 U.S. Government Accountability Office. (2026). While thousands applied to become air traffic controllers, there's still a shortage . gao.gov/blog/while-thousands-applied-become-air-traffic-controllers-theres-still-shortage-we-looked-why

. gao.gov/blog/while-thousands-applied-become-air-traffic-controllers-theres-still-shortage-we-looked-why USAFacts. (2025). Is there a shortage of air traffic controllers? usafacts.org/articles/is-there-a-shortage-of-air-traffic-controllers/

usafacts.org/articles/is-there-a-shortage-of-air-traffic-controllers/ Mercer, O. (2025). Will long-term ATC staffing persist after the 2025 shutdown? VisaVerge.

VisaVerge. Aero News Journal. (2025). U.S. flight delays skyrocket as air traffic control shortages persist.

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SOURCE FlyUSA