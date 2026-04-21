Trust in Private Aviation Now Hinges on Safety Systems Beyond FAA Minimum Requirements

FlyUSA says the operators that stand out are no longer the ones that simply meet FAA minimums, but the ones that can prove stronger oversight, operational discipline, and safety management in practice. Its new WYVERN Wingman Certification provides a current, third-party validation of that higher standard.

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As private aviation continues to expand, customers, owners, and industry partners are placing greater weight on what happens behind the scenes: pilot standards, maintenance oversight, and the quality of operational decision-making when conditions change. This shift is making independent safety validation more relevant to how operators build trust in the market.

“For us, safety and service are not separate. The professionalism starts before the customer gets to the plane and continues all the way through the flight. The responsiveness starts with the ops team and continues with the pilots.” - Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA.

The issue is not whether an operator technically meets compliance, but whether it has the size, scale, and discipline to move beyond it. "Minimum is minimum," said Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA. "FAA compliance is exactly what it sounds like. It's the floor. What separates operators is their ability to go beyond the baseline through pilot experience, maintenance discipline, and the systems they build around safety."

The U.S. private aviation market includes roughly 1,000 operators, but only a small percentage receive top third-party safety designations, according to Shevlin. Going beyond minimum standards requires resources many smaller operators simply do not have. Those differences often show in two areas: pilot experience and maintenance standards.

"When we talk about going above the minimum, it usually comes down to pilot time in a particular aircraft and the maintenance standards being applied," Shevlin said. "A lot of operators can technically meet the minimum. Far fewer have the resources to build beyond it."

Safety Has to Be Structured and Audited

FlyUSA says that is why independent third-party validation matters. The company recently received WYVERN Wingman Certification, which Shevlin described as meaningful because it reflects the processes and pilot standards behind the operation, not just the credentials on paper.

"The Wingman Certification really focuses heavily on process and pilot experience," Shevlin said. "That's where we've invested." Where FAA minimums for certain operations may require 1,500 hours of pilot-in-command time, FlyUSA typically requires 3,000 hours for light jets and above.

FlyUSA also points to the operating systems behind those standards. The company has developed a General Operating Manual (GOM) that is currently more sophisticated than what typical operators use, while also being designed for real-time usability.

"Some of these manuals can be 600 or 700 pages long," Shevlin said. "Ours is hyperlinked in a way that makes it easy for pilots and the operations team to navigate and understand what they can and cannot do in real time."

Scale Matters in a Fragmented Market

In a market where many operators technically meet the minimum, Shevlin says the difference between a disciplined operator and an opportunistic one often comes down to scale.

"Among these 1,000 operators in the U.S., only around 70 of them have 10 or more aircraft," he said. "Smaller companies often don't have the financial resources to implement the training, manuals, and systems that larger companies can, if they choose to do so." That is why safety in private aviation should not be treated as a commodity claim. It is a function of people, processes, and investment.

Trust Shows Up in the Customer Experience

The value of those standards is not limited to audits or certifications. Customers feel it in the actual experience of flying. From the moment a customer arrives at the aircraft, FlyUSA pilots greet them, provide a professional safety briefing, and continue communicating throughout the trip. Before departure, the operations team stays in contact, giving customers a level of visibility and responsiveness that reflects the company's broader operational culture.

"For us, safety and service are not separate," Shevlin said. "The professionalism starts before the customer gets to the plane and continues all the way through the flight. The responsiveness starts with the ops team and continues with the pilots."

While most travelers may not understand every technical layer behind a safety audit, Shevlin said they do recognize the value of independent designations. "Travelers know who WYVERN is. They know who ARGUS is," he said. "They may not understand everything that goes into those ratings, but they take comfort in them, and they rely on them when making decisions about which operators to trust."

As private aviation grows more competitive and more visible, FlyUSA believes the operators that stand out will be the ones that can demonstrate not just compliance, but structure, accountability, and the ability to operate beyond the minimum. "Safety is not a box to check," Shevlin said. "It has to be built into the people, the process, and the way you show up for the customer every day."

About FlyUSA

FlyUSA guides American business leaders who cannot afford delays, missed connections, or travel uncertainty to fly anywhere with confidence. Recognized for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing private aviation company by Inc. 5000 list, FlyUSA custom-fits aviation solutions to accelerating companies.

Business leaders often feel torn between being somewhere for their business and being somewhere else for their family. Whether they fly private once a year or twice a week, FlyUSA creates a personalized, easy solutions with the fastest rapid-response times in the business. American concierges always put safety and their clients' needs first. From on-demand charter to fractional ownership, aircraft management, acquisition, and full-service solutions nationwide, FlyUSA exists so business leaders never have to choose between their business or their families again.

For more information on how to fly like a pro, visit flyusa.com.

Sources:

Gollan, D. (2026, March 17). Airport security lines and storms boost private jet demand . Forbes . forbes.com/sites/douggollan/2026/03/17/tsa-airport-mayhem-storms-boosting-private-jet-demand/

. . forbes.com/sites/douggollan/2026/03/17/tsa-airport-mayhem-storms-boosting-private-jet-demand/ He, C., & Shah, A. (2026, March 27). Flyers book $34,000 private jets to escape TSA hell at airports . Bloomberg . bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-27/tsa-chaos-drives-surge-in-private-jet-bookings-and-line-sitting-services

. . bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-27/tsa-chaos-drives-surge-in-private-jet-bookings-and-line-sitting-services WYVERN. (n.d.). Wingman and certifications . wyvernltd.com/wingman-and-certifications/

. wyvernltd.com/wingman-and-certifications/ WYVERN. (2026, March 19). The Wingman standard (3rd ed., Rev. 1.2). wyvernltd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2026.03.19-The-Wingman-Standard-3rd-Edition-Revision-1.2-2026.03.19.pdf

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