Travel Costs Are Up, Making Alaska Toursaver Discounts More Valuable

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel costs increase for fuel, food and lodging, the Alaska TourSaver (https://toursaver.com) travel discount booklet offers more ways to save on vacation expenses…and Alaska can be expensive to visit.

Now in its 27th year, the Alaska TourSaver features more than 100 money-saving offers across the state for plane tickets, accommodations, tours and adventures.

2026 Alaska TourSaver App & Book 2026 Alaska TourSaver App

"Most of the deals are 2-for-1," said Alaska Travel Guru Scott McMurren, the book's co-publisher. "But there also is a big selection of bonus offers, including 20 percent off Alaska Airlines summer airfare (https://toursaver.com/alaska-airlines-discount-coupon/)."

From Ketchikan to Fairbanks, travelers save hundreds of dollars on the state's best travel adventures: cruises, fishing trips and flightseeing.

Popular 2-for-1 offers:

2-for-1 Riverboat Discovery in Fairbanks

2-for-1 Misty Fjords Cruise in Ketchikan

2-for-1 Juneau Lighthouse Tour in Juneau

2-for-1 Portage Glacier Cruise in Portage

2-for-1 Alaska Sealife Center in Seward

2-for-1 Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage

2-for-1 Gold Dredge 8 in Fairbanks

2-for-1 Tracy Arm Cruise in Juneau

2-for-1 Gold Creek Salmon Bake in Juneau

2-for-1 accommodations at Ma Johnson's hotel in McCarthy

2-for-1 accommodations at Historic Skagway Inn

2-for-1 accommodations at Juneau's Frontier Suites Hotel

2-for-1 Anchorage Trolley Tour

2-for-1 Mahay's Jetboat Adventures in Talkeetna

SPECIAL BONUS OFFERS:

20 percent discount on Alaska Airlines

Save $199 on Denali Glacier Landing with Talkeetna Air Taxi

Save up to $120 on Major Marine Tours of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward

A complete list of offers is available online here: Alaska Deals (https://www.toursaver.com/alaska-deals)

Travelers can choose from ordering a traditional, printed booklet for $99.99 plus shipping. A smartphone app is available for Apple or Android devices. There are three different options for the smartphone app: Statewide ($99.95), Inside Passage ($49.95) or Southcentral/Interior ($79.95).

Special terms and conditions apply to all the offers in the Alaska TourSaver program. Most of the offers in the Alaska TourSaver cost more than $100, so travelers recoup the purchase price in most cases after redeeming just one coupon.

The Alaska TourSaver is locally owned-and-operated by travel industry leaders in Anchorage. The Alaska TourSaver leadership team is active in the Alaska Travel Industry Association, Visit Anchorage and Visit Mat-Su Alaska.

Contact: Scott McMurren, Co-publisher (907)727-1113, [email protected]

SOURCE Alaska TourSaver