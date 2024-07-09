Travel Divas Made History at ESSENCE Festival Hosting 300+ on Epic Girls Trip

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Festival took over New Orleans this weekend, and Travel Divas made history by bringing over 300 women for the largest girls' trip to the annual festival held July 4th - 7th.

Travel Divas at 2024 ESSENCE Festival 30th Anniversary Travel Divas with New Orleans-native and Grammy-nominated artist Big Freedia at 2024 ESSENCE Festival 30th Anniversary

The trip kicked off with a lively welcome reception at the Westin, featuring New Orleans-native and Grammy-nominated artist Big Freedia. Big Freedia engaged in a special conversation with event host Brandy Woods and hosted a dance contest, with the winner receiving concert tickets for all three nights. The Divas attended concerts headlined by Janet Jackson, Usher, and Cash Money, riding in style in a custom Travel Divas bus.

According to ESSENCE, "If trips of opulence with fellow Black women sound like your vibe, look no further than Travel Divas."

Founder Shanterria Earley echoed this sentiment in her welcome reception remarks. "This weekend you will celebrate yourself," she shared. "You deserve room service. You deserve some days where you don't make your bed. You need this break."

Travel Divas boasts a community of more than 600,000 professional Black women. Since 2021, the Divas have spent over $38 million on trips and completed over 756 trips to 61 countries. The organization started with bus trips to New Orleans.

Each year, Travel Divas hosts over 100 travel events worldwide. Despite many global destinations, the ESSENCE Festival remains a must-attend event. Since 2009, Travel Divas has taken more than 900 women to the festival. This year, the group hosted its largest experience with over 300 women.

"This festival is deeply personal for me," shares founder Shanterria Earley. "Growing up, ESSENCE Magazine was a staple in my household. The ESSENCE Festival brings the magazine to life. All those years of flipping through its pages culminate in this vibrant in-person experience in New Orleans."

Travel not only creates lasting memories but can also strengthen and extend our lives. Research shows that travel can boost mental health and reduce stress. "Whether it's sitting on a safari in South Africa, having lunch on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, enjoying tea at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, or walking the streets of Tokyo in a kimono, Travel Divas takes women from the familiar to new places where they can breathe in and experience another culture," Earley adds.

Unfortunately, Black women traveling around the world isn't always celebrated. Earlier this year, Travel Divas shared a short video on Instagram of 114 Black women traveling to Dubai. The post went viral with over 2.3 million views, receiving excitement and racist comments from trolls.

"Seeing 114 fabulous Black women travel to Dubai was triggering for some and disrupted what they thought we were capable of," shares Travel Divas Community Director Michelle Thames. "We are proud to provide a safe space for Black women to travel. Safety is top of mind while ensuring our Divas have a good time."

Travel Divas on the girls' trip highly rated their epic experience at ESSENCE Festival, and many are already saving their spot for next year's event. The trip's finale was a hip-hop brunch in the French Quarter. With more than 700 successful trips, Travel Divas continues to set the standard for Black women traveling.

About Travel Divas:

Travel Divas is an award-winning, premier travel company that specializes in group travel management. The community of more than 600,000 travelers has taken 756 trips to 61 countries and counting. Established in 2007 by Shanterria Earley, we curate 100+ domestic and international travel events annually. We are not your regular travel company. https://thetraveldivas.com/ | IG: https://www.instagram.com/traveldivas/

