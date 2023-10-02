Travel Insured International Unveils Fresh Brand Experience Inspiring Curiosity, Exploration and Authentic Travel Moments

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International (Travel Insured), a leading travel insurance provider, unveils its brand refresh, featuring a new logo, brand colors, imagery and market positioning. The update emphasizes Travel Insured's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, and forging meaningful connections with its community of curious, adventurous travelers.

The objective of this brand revitalization is to strike a balance between preserving the equity and credibility of the Travel Insured name while infusing it with a fresh, relatable look. This fusion of tradition and innovation exemplifies the company's commitment to maintaining customers' trust earned over nearly 30 years. The renewed branding positions Travel Insured to navigate evolving industry landscapes, and meet changing customer needs while empowering them to meet their travel moments with confidence.

"The core of our brand refresh is a vision rooted in inspiring and nurturing human curiosity and connections," said Barb Merwin, President of Travel Insured International. "Our mission is to take a strategic and diversified approach to designing and delivering insurance products and services, aiming to alleviate the stress of travel disruptions. We want to ensure that every traveler embarks on their journey feeling safe and assured."

Travel Insured's new logo is the centerpiece of its brand refresh; it is thoughtfully designed to symbolize the protection and coverage that Travel Insured International provides. This emblem embodies the security that comes from knowing you are safeguarded against life's uncertainties.

The corners framing the wordmark represent the protection and coverage Travel Insured provides. It also symbolizes a picture – capturing moments that make your trip unforgettable. Finally, it stands for "Peace of mind," alleviating concerns about unpredictability that can be experienced during travels.

The new tagline – Protection that meets you in the moment. We are here. Go be there. –succinctly captures Travel Insured's brand promise to provide unwavering support and protection so travelers can explore the world without hesitation.

Ms. Merwin concluded, "Travel allows us to break free from routine, make memories and connections, and explore the world. With this renewed vision, we are dedicated to the empowerment of traveling in the moment and boldly embracing every adventure."

This revitalized brand identity will roll out gradually. Phase one includes updates to the website, social media platforms, and email communications with consumers and partners. Upcoming phases will introduce enhanced marketing materials, partner communications, and comprehensive documentation to further enhance the traveler's experience.

To see the brand refresh, visit www.travelinsured.com.

About Travel Insured International 
Travel Insured International (TII), a leading travel insurance provider, is part of Crum & Forster Accident & Health and A&H Travel insurance. Crum & Forster is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through innovative captive solutions as well as through various partnerships with our affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. 

Since 1994, TII has proudly served as a trusted companion for global travelers, offering comprehensive insurance and assistance services.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Crum & Forster, rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023). The C&F logo, C&F, Crum & Forster, Travel Insured International and the TII logo are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact
Sherry Sutton, VP of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster

