Travel Leaders Group Brands Receive 15 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards in 2019

"Our Travel Leaders Group business units and departments delivered an impressive array of industry-leading initiatives in the past year," said Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko. "We are very proud of the quality of work our staff produces to benefit travel advisors and the traveling public."

Travel Leaders Group President J.D. O'Hara, who congratulated employees in an internal memo, said: "Many teams and team members across our organization were instrumental in crafting and implementing these award-winning programs. We are all proud of this recognition of the outstanding work carried out on behalf of our brands and business partners."

Below are the winning Magellan Award entries, by brand:

Nexion Travel Group

Gold

2018 Group Travel Sales Summit, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

Nexion Travel Group initiated its first Group Travel Sales Summit in February 2017, which had an overwhelming response by selling out within two months of opening registration. It is designed to give independent advisors the skills they need to excel in this specialty. A second Group Travel Sales Summit was held in October 2017. For 2018, expectations were exceeded yet again, and the 2018 Group Travel Sales Summit sold out within a month to a capacity of 52 members.

Leap into Luxury Travel Forum, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

In 2018, Nexion Travel Group launched the Leap into Luxury Travel Forum to fill an educational void in helping Nexion members transition into the luxury travel market. Designed for the travel advisor newer to luxury travel, this sold-out event focused on best practices and how to best use Nexion Travel Group's tools to build a luxury travel practice.

Nexion Veterans in Travel, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

The first of its kind in the travel industry, Nexion Travel Group and Travel Leaders of Tomorrow jointly launched Veterans in Travel in May 2018 to grant full scholarships and host agency services to qualified military veterans who have proudly served our country. This fulfilling program provides a pathway to entrepreneurship for veterans by training them to become Independent Travel Advisors. (Veterans in Travel also won a Silver award in the Community Involvement category, as noted below).

Silver

Nexion Veterans in Travel, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Community Involvement Program

Tzell Travel Group

Gold

Tzell Travel Advisor Bootcamp, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

Tzell Travel launched its highly-successful Travel Agent Bootcamp aimed at professionals interested in becoming travel advisors who may be new to the travel agency industry, or those looking to grow their business. The comprehensive 10-week program encompasses both classroom and virtual learning with a live instructor and has been designed to train future advisors on all aspects of the travel agency business, as well as training in SABRE.

Silver

Tzell Travel Festive Desk, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Travel Agent Innovation

The Tzell Festive Desk was created to meet a need for information and availability of festive season lodging inventory. Designed by Tzell's Leisure Team, the Festive Desk works with supplier partners to identify holiday availability at hotels, resorts and villas to help Tzell advisors meet their clients' last-minute holiday travel needs.

Protravel International

Gold

Protravel The Journeys, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

The Journeys is a three-pronged approach to supporting the professional development of the Protravel advisors. This is a six-month curriculum with courses specifically designed to include the very best tools and resources at Protravel International. Highlights include strategic business plan support, mentorship and guidance through monthly coaching calls, leads through our robust lead generation sources, and targeted marketing and training.

Protravel's Crazy Rich Americans Love Singapore, Travel Agent Organizations - Marketing - Campaign-Advertising/Marketing

Protravel partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board on a multi-channel, integrated marketing campaign entitled "Crazy Rich Americans Love Singapore," based on the popular movie, aimed at promoting Singapore and driving business to Protravel advisors. The "Crazy Rich Americans Love Singapore" campaign encompassed B2B marketing, social media engagement and media outreach. The effort was built around a one-of-a-kind curated "Crazy Rich Americans Love Singapore" vacation experience inspired by the sights and sounds seen in the blockbuster movie.

Silver

Protravel's Annual Children's Party at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Community Involvement Program

Protravel International, working with Mount Sinai Children's Hospital and the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation, hosted its 34th annual holiday party for more than 400 children and their families to spread some much-needed holiday cheer to these families going through so much. The event, which enlists Protravel advisors, employees and supplier partners as volunteers and donors, continues to grow with each passing year.

Travel Leaders Network

Gold

Travel Leaders Sales Acceleration Academy, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

The Sales Acceleration Academy, developed in conjunction with the Van Syckle Group, is an eight-month sales training program that teaches Travel Leaders Network's travel advisors and account executives how to build long-term relationships and increase sales. To date, 110 Travel Leaders Network participants have completed the self-paced program.

Travel Leaders Network's Professional Learning Path, Travel Agent Organizations - Overall-Training Program

The Travel Leaders Network Professional Learning Path program is a highly-tailored training approach for travel advisors. Developed in-house, the progressive program, unveiled in June 2019, enables advisors to achieve profound growth in the areas of revenue, sales and professional enrichment. This advancement in travel advisor training is divided into four tiers—New Agent, Specialist, Consultant and Trusted Travel Advisor.

Silver

Travel Leaders Network Leaders Edge, Travel Agent Organizations - Marketing-Website

The redesigned Leaders Edge platform fulfills a travel agency's need for a strong online presence in today's marketplace. The content, design and functionality of the Leaders Edge platform has been completely upgraded. Now it enables travel advisors to create their own promotional content pages, as well as add videos, images and logos from either a pre-approved library or agency-custom content.

Travel Leaders Celebrity Cruises Multi-Touch Campaign, Travel Agent Organizations - Marketing - Campaign-Advertising/Marketing

The Celebrity Cruises Multi-Touch Consumer Campaign reached almost 200,000 households through a series of targeted direct mail pieces, consumer emails, a purpose-driven website and an online acquisition campaign. The content highlighted Celebrity's design, accommodations, cuisine, service and destinations. The mailings also included special offers and a customized call to action for each of the 245 agencies who participated in the campaign.

Travel Leaders Group

Silver

Protravel & Tzell Leisure Blogs, Travel Agent Organizations - Marketing-Web Marketing/Advertising

The Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group blogs, housed on www.protravelinc.com and www.tzell.com, offer site visitors inspiration and aspirational travel content sourced from the nation's top luxury travel advisors with tips and insights on destinations, travel styles and more.

Vacation.com, Unique Customizable Travel Itineraries, Online Travel Services - Overall-Travel Guides/Ratings/Reviews

Curated with experienced travel agent recommendations, these new interactive itineraries are designed to inspire site visitors to book a trip to compelling destinations. In addition to increasing site engagement, Vacation.com's itineraries feature call-to-action buttons and visuals that encourage consumers to connect with a knowledgeable Travel Leaders Group travel advisor (not a booking engine or robot).

