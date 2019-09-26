Travel Leaders Group Partners with Royal Caribbean International on Special Offer to Spur Bahamas Cruise Travel

Bonus spending money of $100 per stateroom will be offered for suite reservations; $50 per stateroom for balcony accommodations; and $25 per stateroom for interior and ocean view rooms. Reservations must be made October 1-7, 2019 for cruise departures from October 18, 2019 onward for voyages that visit the charming and historic Bahamian capital of Nassau and/or Perfect Day at Coco-Cay, which is a Royal Caribbean private island in The Bahamas featuring beautiful beaches and pristine water, plus exciting experiences like the Thrill Water Park, ziplining and a wide variety of watersports.

"Our partners at Royal Caribbean have been absolutely extraordinary in their support for The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian," said Ninan Chacko, CEO of Travel Leaders Group. "At Travel Leaders Group, we are committed to providing aid and fostering travel to The Bahamas, as well. This special offer from Royal Caribbean will help our tens of thousands of travel advisors promote Bahamas cruises to their clients."

For additional information or to book a Royal Caribbean Bahamas cruise and receive the bonus spending money offer, contact a professional advisor with Travel Leaders Network, Nexion Travel Group, Tzell Travel Group, Protravel International or ALTOUR.

