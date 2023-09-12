Travel Medford Recognized Among the 2023 Sunset Travel Awards Winners

News provided by

Travel Medford

12 Sep, 2023, 09:44 ET

Heart of the Rogue Festival Honored as Top Adventures & Explorations in the West

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Medford is thrilled to announce its recent accolade, receiving recognition from Sunset Magazine's 2023 Sunset Travel Awards. Celebrating the 125 best ways to experience the West, from hot hotels and new restaurants to top destinations and activities spanning from the desert to the coast, Medford's annual Heart of the Rogue Festival was honored as one of the top Adventures & Explorations to visit.

Travel Medford's commitment to promoting the Heart of the Rogue Festival, an annual multi-day celebration in downtown Medford, Oregon, is at the heart of this honor. The festival showcases local artists, musicians, businesses, wineries, breweries, and even features a Bikes N Brews ride as well as a Boston Qualifying marathon, taking place this year on October 13th and 14th.

This award highlights Travel Medford's dedication to spotlighting the beauty and culture of the Rogue Valley, as it plays a pivotal role in promoting the festival's unique attractions and fostering community engagement.

"We are truly honored to receive this accolade from Sunset Magazine as part of the 2023 Sunset Travel Awards," said T.J. Holmes, Senior Vice President at Travel Medford. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team, the rich diversity of the Rogue Valley and the collaboration with 20 community organizations made the festival a success. We remain committed to our mission of sharing the extraordinary experiences this region has to offer with visitors."

For more information about Travel Medford and the Heart of the Rogue Festival, visit https://www.travelmedford.org/

About Travel Medford
Medford is in the Heart of the Rogue Valley and is the eighth largest city in Oregon, known for its abundance of outdoor recreation, growing wine scene, arts and culture, and the plethora of events. It serves as the gateway to Crater Lake National ParkOregon's only national park – and home to world-class traditional and non-traditional sports venues, leading Medford own its identity in the sports and recreation market as Your Sportground, Where the West Coast Plays™. Travel Medford is the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Medford and is the largest DMO in Southern Oregon whose mission is to increase hotel occupancy and enhance the visitor experience by promoting Medford and the Rogue Valley as a premier travel destination, thereby strengthening the local economy. Travel Medford markets the region to visitors and helps the community grow by supporting events and promoting tourism activities for tourists and visitors. For more information, visit travelmedford.org.

SOURCE Travel Medford

Also from this source

Rogue Valley Wineries Earn Top Honors, Multiple Awards Among Record-Breaking Entries at 2023 Oregon Wine Competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.