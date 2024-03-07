Travel Medford Unveils Top 5 Reasons to Visit Medford in 2024

Largest DMO in Southern Oregon Touts Endless Amenities for Visitors Prior to Summer Travel

MEDFORD, Ore., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Medford, the official destination marketing organization for Medford, Oregon, proudly unveils the top five reasons for travelers seeking unparalleled adventure and cultural immersion to visit Medford in 2024. Positioned as a hidden gem in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, Medford is a must-see destination for travelers seeking a mix of cultural richness, an eclectic wine scene, and an abundance of outdoor recreational experiences.

Here are five reasons why Medford stands out as a must-visit destination in 2024:

Nature's Paradise: Medford's unique geography creates an outdoor paradise with 200 annual days of sunshine. The city, less crowded than other Oregon regions, is beloved by families and outdoor enthusiasts. Oregon's only national park, Crater Lake National Park, the bluest and deepest lake in America, lies in Medford's backyard and is at the forefront of the city's allure, providing a multitude of year-round attractions, miles of trails, and unmatched views. The legendary Rogue River flows just north of Medford, is one of original eight US rivers designated as Wild & Scenic in 1968. It is known for its outstanding fish, wildlife and recreational values.

Bucket List Credentials: Beyond its scenic vistas, Medford holds a prominent place on travelers' bucket lists due to its series of experiences. Visitors can embark on a passport-stamping journey filled with unforgettable moments. From skiing down Mt. Ashland, hiking the iconic Table Rocks, or taking a guided tour of the Harry & David flagship factory, guests have a myriad of adventures to choose from. Medford also caters to adrenaline-seekers with an array of soft adventure options, from zip lining over the Rogue Valley to jet boat expeditions navigating the Rogue River.

Rogue Valley Wine Excellence: Medford serves as the gateway to the esteemed Rogue Valley wine country. The southernmost wine-growing region in Oregon, the Rogue Valley AVA is one of the most diverse wine regions in the world. Home to 85+ wineries and tasting rooms and four unique Wine Trails, Medford is at the heart of it all and the natural launchpad for wine aficionados to indulge in the region's unique terrain and expertise. Named a "Top Global Wine Destination" by Forbes and Wine Enthusiast, oenophiles seeking an accessible wine getaway can be from tarmac to tasting room in 30 minutes, due to Medford's close proximately to this world-class wine region. Enjoy experiencing it with the Rogue Valley Wine Passport.

Arts & Culture: The city hosts a plethora of performing arts events, headlined by the acclaimed Britt Music & Arts Festival, featuring dozens of spring and summer concerts and world-class artists. Additionally, the annual Heart of the Rogue Festival is celebrated every October. The 2-day event, which won the 2022 Oregon Festival & Events Association Best Small Festival Award, highlights the talents of local artists and musicians and offers festival goers the opportunity to sip on local wines and beers while enjoying eclectic artisan food options.

Hospitality and Authenticity: Central to Medford's allure is its genuine hospitality and small-town charm. As visitors traverse the city's quaint streets adorned with boutiques and galleries, they are welcomed with open arms by locals eager to share the city's treasures. From delightful cafes to farm-fresh culinary experiences, Medford's warmth and authenticity resonate with travelers seeking personal connections and a uniquely amiable atmosphere.

Conveniently located on Interstate 5, just 30 miles north of California, Medford is home to the Rogue Valley International Airport, making it an appealing and accessible city to visit. As 2024 continues, Medford establishes itself as an irresistible destination, boasting various attractions and activities that cater to every traveler's preference. The Rogue Valley invites visitors to experience the allure of Medford firsthand and discover why it stands as the premier destination of the year.

