Travel Solo, Together: MT Sobek Makes Small-Group Adventure More Social in 2026

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure doesn't have to be a solo act—and with MT Sobek, it never feels like one. As more travelers seek the freedom of independent travel paired with meaningful connection, the adventure pioneer reports that nearly 30% of its guests now join trips on their own.

Photo by Victor Barcus

For 2026, MT Sobek is spotlighting what makes its journeys especially appealing to solo travelers: small, active groups where shared challenges and discoveries naturally spark camaraderie. From the first trailhead to the final celebration dinner, guests travel with like-minded adventurers who value active adventure, exploration, and cultural immersion.

"Adventure is simply more fun when it's shared," says Anne Wood, Senior Program Director at MT Sobek. "Our solo travelers quickly find themselves part of a welcoming community—swapping stories on the trail, cheering each other on, and often forming friendships that last well beyond the trip."

MT Sobek's intentionally small groups and expert local guides remove the stress of planning while creating space for authentic connection. Many departures also feature low or $0 single supplements, helping solo travelers feel more included from the start.

Featured Small-Group Adventures for Solo Travelers

Japan Kumano Kodo Walking & Hiking — Journey ancient trails through forests and past age-old shrines, enjoying cultural immersion and built-in connection with fellow walkers at a mindful, scaled-back pace.

Utah National Parks Hiking — Explore the Mighty Five's dramatic canyons, arches, and desert vistas together, with plenty of opportunities to bond over big skies, shared hikes, and evenings under the stars.

Alps Village to Village Hiking — Walk classic alpine paths linking storybook villages, sharing scenic days on the trail and relaxed evenings of conversation and camaraderie with a welcoming small group.

Costa Rica Rainforest & Rivers Multi-Adventure — Go deep into wildlife-rich landscapes on an active adventure that brings travelers together through shared exploration, easy conversation, and a love of nature.

New Zealand South Island Hiking — Tackle spectacular alpine and coastal trails together, from fjords to glaciers, in one of the world's great hiking destinations.

Guest feedback underscores the appeal. Many report arriving solo and leaving with new friends—and plans for their next adventure together.

Travelers can explore 2026 departures or speak with an expert Trip Consultant at 800-974-0300 to find the MT Sobek adventure that fits their interests and pace. Visit online at www.mtsobek.com.

