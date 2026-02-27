Travel to Mexico Reopens: Key Guidance for Spring Break and World Cup Travelers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico is the top international spring break destination for U.S. residents, a position it has held for more than five consecutive years, according to sales data from Squaremouth .

Although the recent shelter-in-place has been lifted and travel is resuming, many travelers remain uncertain or hesitant about upcoming trips to the region. Since the event, Squaremouth has seen a sixfold increase in customer inquiries from people seeking guidance on travel to Mexico.

Whether planning a spring break getaway or a trip related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, travelers are turning to Squaremouth for advice on travel insurance and ways to protect their trips.

What Travelers Heading to Mexico Should Know

Most standard travel insurance plans exclude cancellation coverage for military action , acts of war, or government-imposed airspace closures. This means situations like the recent unrest in Mexico are generally not covered.





This means situations like the recent unrest in Mexico are generally not covered. For the most flexibility, travelers should consider Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) . These add-on benefits allow you to cancel or shorten your trip for reasons not covered by a standard policy; however, they must be purchased within 14-21 days of your initial trip deposit.

CFAR: Provides you the most flexibility to cancel your trip and recover a portion of trip costs, even if the reason (like fear of traveling) isn't covered under typical policy terms. To use CFAR, cancellations must be made within 48 hours of your scheduled departure.



IFAR : Once in Mexico, IFAR allows you the flexibility to shorten your trip if you are uneasy and want to head home early. It can reimburse a portion of prepaid, unused trip costs.



Without these add-ons, in the midst of military action or civil unrest, standard policies typically only provide non-cancellation benefits, such as coverage for delays, disruptions, and medical expenses.



Squaremouth's Advice for Travelers

Monitor travel advisories: Stay up-to-date on the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of State before your trip and while traveling.





Stay up-to-date on the latest guidance from the before your trip and while traveling. Save all communications and receipts: Keep emails, confirmations, and receipts from airlines, hotels, tours, and suppliers, as these will likely be needed when filing a travel insurance claim.





Keep emails, confirmations, and receipts from airlines, hotels, tours, and suppliers, as these will likely be needed when filing a travel insurance claim. Check cancellation and change policies: Check airline, cruise, and hotel cancellation or change policies before making any changes to your trip.





Check airline, cruise, and hotel cancellation or change policies before making any changes to your trip. Consider optional CFAR or IFAR coverage: If maximum flexibility is important to you, these add-ons can help protect prepaid trip costs.

To compare travel insurance policies side-by-side, visit squaremouth.com .

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

Contact

Lauren McCormick

Manager, Public Relations & Social Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth