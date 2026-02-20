Travel Uncertainty in 2026: From Government Shutdowns to Storms - Squaremouth Outlines Traveler Rights and Protection Options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the travel landscape continues to be challenged by repeated government shutdowns , record winter storms , military action and airspace closures , and other major events, American travelers are navigating more uncertainty than ever. As travelers gear up for spring and summer getaways, knowing what travel protections exist is crucial.

Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, is educating travelers about what airlines are required to cover and what they're not. While airline passenger rights provide some protection, recent high-impact disruptions have made coverage gaps more apparent.

"Travelers may assume they're protected simply because they bought a refundable flight," shared Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "However, passenger rights are narrower than most people think. Understanding your legal rights and travel insurance options is critical for avoiding unexpected financial losses, especially during peak travel periods when costs are higher, and disruptions can be more common."

What Airline Passenger Rights Do and Do Not Cover



Covered: The U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to refund the cost of a significantly delayed, canceled, rerouted, or materially changed flight. However, you are only eligible for a refund if you do not accept any travel credits, vouchers, or alternative flights from the airline. Squaremouth's guide on airline passenger rights provides a detailed breakdown of what qualifies for coverage.

The airlines to refund the cost of a significantly delayed, canceled, rerouted, or materially changed flight. However, you are only eligible for a refund if you do not accept any travel credits, vouchers, or alternative flights from the airline. provides a detailed breakdown of what qualifies for coverage. Not Covered: Airlines are not required to compensate travelers for incidental expenses such as lodging, meals, ground transportation, or other out-of-pocket costs, even during widespread disruptions. However, they may still cover these expenses in the event of controllable delays or cancellations, like maintenance issues or staffing shortages.

Where Travel Insurance Fills Gaps

According to Squaremouth, standard travel insurance can provide a financial safety net for expenses not covered by airlines:

Trip Cancellation & Trip Interruption Coverage : These benefits can reimburse your non-refundable trip costs if your plans are canceled outright or cut short. Even if you are entitled to a refund from your airline, they are only responsible for flights, not your other trip expenses that may be missed or cancelled. This can leave you stuck paying for unused hotels, tours, cruises, and more. These travel insurance benefits cover the gap by protecting these additional investments that would not be covered by the airline.

These benefits can reimburse your non-refundable trip costs if your plans are canceled outright or cut short. Even if you are entitled to a refund from your airline, they are only responsible for flights, not your other trip expenses that may be missed or cancelled. This can leave you stuck paying for unused hotels, tours, cruises, and more. These travel insurance benefits cover the gap by protecting these additional investments that would not be covered by the airline. Trip Delay Coverage : This coverage can pay for meals, hotels, and essentials if delays leave you stranded. For delays that are under the control of the airline, they may guarantee coverage for these essential expenses during a significant delay. For uncontrollable delays, like weather, the airline likely will not cover your expenses. This is where Trip Delay coverage can help.

This coverage can pay for meals, hotels, and essentials if delays leave you stranded. For delays that are under the control of the airline, they may guarantee coverage for these essential expenses during a significant delay. For uncontrollable delays, like weather, the airline likely will not cover your expenses. This is where Trip Delay coverage can help. Missed Connection Coverage : This coverage can reimburse you for additional transportation costs you pay to reach your destination if a delayed flight forces you to miss a portion of your itinerary.

This coverage can reimburse you for additional transportation costs you pay to reach your destination if a delayed flight forces you to miss a portion of your itinerary. Optional Add-Ons: Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR) can provide partial reimbursement if you need to cancel or shorten your trip for reasons not included in standard policies, offering the most flexibility and covering what traveler rights don't. These benefits are time-sensitive, however, and require you to purchase within 14-21 days of your initial trip deposit.

Tips for Smarter Travel in 2026

Review airline refund policies before booking to know what is guaranteed in case of delays or cancellations.

before booking to know what is guaranteed in case of delays or cancellations. Learn about airline passenger rights to understand when a refund is required and what expenses are not covered.

to understand when a refund is required and what expenses are not covered. Buy a travel insurance policy to fill the gaps that travelers' rights don't cover. This is especially important if you're taking an international trip or an expensive vacation.

to fill the gaps that travelers' rights don't cover. This is especially important if you're taking an international trip or an expensive vacation. Consider additional coverage, such as CFAR or IFAR, for broader flexibility.

such as CFAR or IFAR, for broader flexibility. Plan for contingencies, such as severe weather, staffing shortages, and international travel advisories that could impact your itinerary.

Being informed about both airline protections and travel insurance options can help you protect your investments and enjoy your travels with more confidence, even during times of uncertainty.

