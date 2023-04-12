Travel vaccines market size to increase by USD 2.44 billion from 2021 to 2026: Bharat Biotech Ltd. and CSL Ltd. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel vaccines market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.59%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in global migration, the rise in awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers, and mandates by countries on vaccinations before issuing visas. Charts & data tables about market size for forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Travel Vaccines Market 2022-2026

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, KM Biologics Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bharat Biotech Ltd. - The company offers travel vaccines such as BioHib, a lyophilized vaccine.

The company offers travel vaccines such as BioHib, a lyophilized vaccine. CSL Ltd. - The company offers travel vaccines that prevent diseases when a person travels from one place to another.

The company offers travel vaccines that prevent diseases when a person travels from one place to another. GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers travel vaccines that prevent travelers from diseases when exposed to a new environment.

The company offers travel vaccines that prevent travelers from diseases when exposed to a new environment. Merck and Co. Inc. - The company offers travel vaccines that prevent infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

The company offers travel vaccines that prevent infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - The company offers travel vaccines that take more time to produce than ordinary drugs.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by disease type (influenza, diphtheria, hepatitis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Based on disease type, the influenza segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for influenza vaccines by end-user facilities, along with the rise in traveling rates, will drive the growth of the segment. Multiple vendors operating in the global travel vaccines market, such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA (Sanofi), and CSL Ltd. (CSL), offer influenza vaccines. These factors will contribute significantly to the growth of the influenza segment.

Based on geography, North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the travel vaccines market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of World (ROW). Factors such as increasing access to vaccines against diseases and a growing number of initiatives to generate awareness about immunization programs will drive the travel vaccines market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Get a holistic overview of the market segments by industry experts to evaluate and

develop growth strategies. Download the sample

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Increase in global migration

Increase in awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers

Mandatory vaccination requirements prior to issuing visas

An increase in travel and migration has led to the spread of pathogens and disease-causing vectors globally. The growing contact with different animals and plants also leads to the movement of pathogens. For instance, the H5N1 avian flu virus was first discovered in poultry in China and later spread to humans. Travel activities are expected to increase in the coming years. Therefore, manufacturers of vaccines have significant opportunities to invest in the R&D of new and effective vaccines, which will drive market growth.

Major trends:

Changes in the demographic profile of travelers globally

Increased incidence of travel-related diseases

Initiatives by governments and other organizations to ensure travel safety

Travel vaccine compliance depends on the demographic profile of travelers. For instance, people below the age of 30 are generally not considered in many disease-prevention programs, as most of these programs are for the elderly and children. The chances of travelers being vaccinated also depend on the travel destinations. For instance, the chances of vaccination are higher if the destination is a sub-tropical or tropical country. The expected growth in migration, coupled with the demand for vaccination for immunization against infectious diseases among all age groups, is likely to support the growth of the global travel vaccines market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Absence of coverage for travel vaccines in many health plans

High cost of travel vaccinations

Delay in regulatory approvals for recommended travel vaccines in certain countries

Many health insurance plans do not cover the cost of vaccination before traveling, as these vaccinations are considered optional. In the US, the cost of getting vaccinated at a travel clinic includes an initial consultation fee of USD 100. Administering the shot costs USD 50 to USD 1,000 or above, depending on the disease and the vaccine. As these costs are not covered by health insurance, many travelers do not opt to get vaccinated. These factors may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about market drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this travel vaccines market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Travel Vaccines Market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Travel Vaccines Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Travel Vaccines Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Travel Vaccines Market vendors

Related Reports:

The vaccines market size is expected to grow by USD 28.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to research by Technavio. The development of nanoparticle vaccines is a notable trend of market growth, although factors such as high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing may impede the market growth.

size is expected to grow by from 2021 to 2026, according to research by Technavio. The development of nanoparticle vaccines is a notable trend of market growth, although factors such as high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing may impede the market growth. The global human combination vaccines market size is estimated to accelerate by USD 6,046.98 million between 2022 and 2027, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13%. The rise in cases of infectious diseases is notably driving market growth. The incompatibility of vaccine components can restrain market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Travel Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, KM Biologics Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

5.3 Influenza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Influenza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Influenza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Influenza - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Influenza - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diphtheria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diphtheria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diphtheria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diphtheria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diphtheria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hepatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hepatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hepatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hepatitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hepatitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 97: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 102: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Sanofi

Exhibit 120: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 121: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 123: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.10 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: SK Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: SK Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: SK Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: SK Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio