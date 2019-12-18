Travelers Shouldn't Let Weather & Sickness Keep Them off the Slopes

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance (GGA) today announced the results of its first annual ski season recap, for the 2018 winter season. Looking at the claims related to its Ski & Mountain Travel Insurance product, the company was able to identify several key trends including the best time to book your winter ski vacation, the most common cause of claims, and the average cost of a winter ski trip.

The average cost of ski trips protected by Generali Global Assistance over the past year was $2,463 with bookings rising from September to January with a 15% bump during the month of October. Savvy travelers should look to book their ski vacations further out than the average 80 days before departure in order to take advantage of early-bird deals.

Additionally, Generali Global Assistance identified two key trends when it comes to claims related winter ski travel over the past year:

Sickness, injury, or death 62.27 % Weather 26.86 % Other 10.87 %

Sickness, injury, or death of a traveler was by far the most common type of claim, representing more than half of claims, with weather coming in second, representing about one quarter of claims filed. Additionally, Generali Global Assistance found the average length of a winter ski trip to be five days. Given this information, its important travelers protect their trip, because while travel insurance can't help them avoid the hospital or being stuck in an airport, it can help them get their trip to the slopes back on track.

"The results of our first annual ski season recap show that unforeseen factors like weather, sickness, and injury can easily derail your trip to the slopes," said Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance. "Unlike a relaxing day on a warm beach, sickness makes it difficult to power through the intense physical activity required when skiing. In addition, heavy snowfalls frequently cause delays & cancellations. That's why it's important for travelers to consider travel insurance to help cover the issues we can't plan for when booking their next ski trip."

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for nearly 30 years. Generali Global Assistance is part of the Europ Assistance Group, the travel insurer and assistance provider of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

