Travelers to Get to the Heart of Brooklyn, Boston, Manhattan, Atlanta and LA With Lonely Planet and the 2020 Ford Explorer

FRANKLIN, Tennessee, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer, The Greatest Exploration of All Time, leading travel media brand, Lonely Planet and Ford Motor are teaming up to create immersive, multi-platform, bespoke travel content to give travelers the inside track on five metropolises across the US: Brooklyn, Boston, Manhattan, Atlanta and LA.

True to the spirit of Lonely Planet and the Ford Explorer, the campaign encourages local residents and visitors to these five destinations to enjoy explorations big and small, whether it's taking in Manhattan's shining example of urban renewal at The High Line, feasting on tantalizing seafood at Boston's Saltie Girl or exploring organic urban rooftop farm, Brooklyn Grange.

Fom late-October, travelers can get to the heart of these five cities and boroughs as they are brought to life through a series of beautiful, gigantic, hand-painted maps, to appear on the sides of buildings, which feature local highlights and hotspots as recommended by Lonely Planet's travel experts.

Wanderlusters can also discover what these popular destinations have to offer through a series of dedicated travel videos and online articles featured in an explorer hub on Lonelyplanet.com, and through a program of social activity with five Lonely Planet travel influencers (Pathfinders). In a 2020 Ford Explorer, each pathfinder will explore one of the destinations in comfort and style, starting off at the mural and exploring its featured highlights and surrounding areas, and sharing their experiences with travelers everywhere.

Lonely Planet's VP of Experience, Tom Hall, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ford to create this fully integrated range of content and activities with the traveler in mind. It allows us to showcase the 2020 Ford Explorer seamlessly in our content, in a way that will benefit Lonely Planet's audiences. Through the collaboration, travelers will be able to discover Manhattan's Botanical Gardens, delve into Boston's Brattle Bookshop, delight in Brooklyn's Industry City, be dazzled by LA's Olvera Street and take a trip along Atlanta's BeltLine."

The innovative three-month collaboration between the two brands will allow Ford to reach Lonely Planet's extensive, dedicated global audience through editorially-led content which maintains the travel expertise and editorial independence people have come to associate with Lonely Planet, while harmoniously and simultaneously integrating the 2020 Ford Explorer within.

"Travel and discovery are essential to our connection to one another, and we're excited to work with Lonely Planet to not only inspire our customers to get out there, but to enjoy the journey in the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer," said Lee Newcombe, Ford's Explorer Brand Marketing Manager.

Murals to be located at:

Atlanta (28th Oct): Euclid Ave NE & Colquitt Ave NE, Lat: 33.764596, Long: -84.350396

Brooklyn (14th Oct): Wythe Ave & N 10th St, Lat: 40.720703, Long: -73.958045

Boston (7th Oct): Brighton Ave & Chester St, Lat: 42.35261, Long: -71.128357

Los Angeles (7th Oct): Melrose Ave & N Ogden Dr, Lat: 34.083987, Long: -118.359361

Manhattan (7th Oct): Grand St and Thompson St, Lat: 40.72247, Long: -74.004496

Microsite: https://www.lonelyplanet.com/campaigns/everyday-explorations

Mural illustrations by Eloqui

About Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet is a world-leading travel publisher: a globe-spanning digital travel media company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand. We've been providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973. Visit us at lonelyplanet.com.

