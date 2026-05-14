Travelers Want Flexible Travel Insurance in 2026, but Most Are Buying It Too Late

Squaremouth data shows CFAR is now the most sought-after travel insurance benefit this year, yet 1 in 3 travelers aren't eligible to buy it.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard travel insurance is designed to protect travelers from the unknown, and once a disruption becomes public, such as an airline in bankruptcy, a government shutdown, or a war, most will exclude it entirely. Thankfully, there is one travel insurance upgrade that exists to fill that gap: Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR).

Amid a year of compounding disruptions, from the ongoing Iran war to the collapse of Spirit Airlines, CFAR has become the most searched travel insurance benefit in 2026, surging nearly 30% since the Iran war began in early March, according to a recent report published by Squaremouth.

Yet despite the demand, CFAR is also the benefit most likely to be missed out on.

Squaremouth data shows that 53% of travelers who searched for CFAR in the first quarter of 2026 ultimately didn't buy it, as roughly 1 in 3 travelers weren't even eligible. This is largely due to the benefit's time-sensitive purchase window.

What 2026 Travelers Should Know About CFAR

CFAR must be purchased within 14–21 days of your initial trip deposit, depending on the plan and provider.

CFAR is available as an upgrade on roughly one-third of comprehensive travel insurance policies listed on Squaremouth, and cannot be purchased as a standalone policy.

CFAR extends cancellation coverage to reasons not typically covered under standard policies, including government shutdowns, military action, named storms, or fear of travel.

CFAR reimburses up to 75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs. However, if you cancel for a covered reason under your standard policy, such as illness, injury, or the death of a travel companion, you can still be reimbursed up to 100%.

Key Takeaway For Travelers Interested In CFAR : Don't wait until disaster strikes. Travel insurance is built to cover unknown events, and most policies often have coverage exclusions for events deemed foreseeable or known at the time of purchase. CFAR is the exception, but it comes with a hard deadline: coverage must be purchased within 21 days of your initial trip deposit. If you wait for disruptions to occur or become known, you may already be outside the eligibility window.

Squaremouth's Travel Insurance Trends Report breaks down the shift in traveler behavior.

Travelers can compare the best CFAR policies for 2026 travel here .

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.4 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Lauren McCormick

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SOURCE Squaremouth