Hurricane Season 2026: Why Now Is the Time to Secure Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2026 has been filled with a slew of travel disruptions. With so much already demanding travelers' attention, hurricane season might not be top of mind. However, the six-month-long hurricane season is fast-approaching and begins on June 1. For travelers with summer or fall trips planned, the timeline to purchase protection is narrowing.

That's because hurricane-related cancellations, interruptions, and delays are only covered if a travel insurance policy is purchased before a storm has been named. After that, new policies will exclude severe weather coverage for cancellations and interruptions. At that point, the only option for full flexibility is Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, though it must be purchased within 14-21 days of the initial trip deposit, and comes at an added cost, despite only reimbursing up to 75% of trip costs.

Squaremouth, the nation's leading insurance marketplace, emphasizes that the time to buy a policy is now, before a future storm is named.

How Travel Insurance Offers Protection During Hurricane Season

For travelers who purchase a policy before a storm has been named, most travel insurance plans include hurricanes as covered events within their Severe Weather and Natural Disasters coverage, offering protection if a hurricane cancels, interrupts, or significantly delays a traveler's trip in the following ways:

Their destination is under a hurricane warning

The government has ordered a mandatory evacuation at their destination

Storm damage has rendered their destination uninhabitable

A storm has significantly damaged their home

Their travel supplier, such as an airline or cruise line, cancels or delays their trip

That said, there are still some limitations that travelers should be aware of:

Fear of travel: Cancelling a trip out of fear is not covered under standard Trip Cancellation coverage.

Cancelling a trip out of fear is not covered under standard Trip Cancellation coverage. Loss of enjoyment: Not being able to participate in planned activities, such as going to the beach, is also excluded.

"Hurricane season can sneak up on travelers, especially with everything else going on in the world," says Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "However, many travelers don't realize that the first named storm of the season typically forms by mid-to-late June, just weeks after the season officially starts. At that point, it's too late to buy coverage for it, except for CFAR. Buying a policy now is the safest way to get ahead of possible disruptions caused by hurricanes."

Squaremouth's Hurricane Travel Insurance Guide breaks down what's covered and offers in-depth advice to help travelers select the best policy for hurricane season.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.4 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth