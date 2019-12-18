TravelInsurance.com, A Leading Travel Insurance Comparison Site, Offers Travel Tips To Reduce Stress This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, more Americans are expected to travel between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1 than ever before, according to the American Automobile Association , making travel mishaps even more likely this holiday season. Whether traveling to be with loved ones or for that end-of-year dream escape, there is a high potential for stress. Crowds can be overwhelming, and weather can quickly throw your plans into disarray. TravelInsurance.com , a leading travel insurance comparison website, offers tips to get you through the holiday travel season smoothly.

"Spending time with friends and family is really what this holiday season is all about; however, making this happen is often easier said than done," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "Whether road-tripping or taking to the skies, travel setbacks have become an inevitable part of travel during the busy season and can range from delays or cancellations to lost luggage. There are, however, some key ways to help alleviate the stress of the season, including purchasing travel insurance, that we encourage all travelers to consider."

Below are some tips from TravelInsurance.com to help reduce stress while traveling during the holidays:

Make a checklist. Holiday travel can involve a lot of things that travel at other times of the year does not. There's packing for different climates, the potential for bad weather, navigating crowds and making sure your holiday presents make it to your final destination. One of the best ways to organize is to make a detailed checklist of everything that needs to be done – from packing to reconfirming reservations to checking weather conditions. Experienced travelers will also create a contact list with all of the important phone numbers for the trip – your hotel, your car rental agency, your airline, your travel insurance provider, and friends or family you are meeting at your destination. Depending on your destination, consider keeping an electronic vault with your credit card numbers, photos of your passport or other identification to easily access if your belongings get lost or are stolen.

Purchase travel insurance. There are many problems that can arise during any trip; flights can get canceled or delayed, baggage can get lost, stolen or damaged, medical emergencies can occur, or work obligations can come between you and your vacation. "A good travel insurance policy covers all of these possible scenarios and more," continued Sandberg. "Instead of stressing out over these risks, you can travel with peace of mind by purchasing a quality travel protection plan that will ease the financial burden of the most common travel setbacks."

Get a head start. Ensuring that your plans are set and in place can be a major stress reliever. Pack a few days early to avoid the chaos of packing the night before your departure. Make arrangements with a sitter for your pets or enlist a friend or neighbor to watch your house. If you can, secure seating arrangements on your flights ahead of time to make sure your traveling party gets seated together. Make sure your mobile phones are fully charged, and download your airline's app so you'll get alerts if your flight is delayed or your gate changes.

Have gifts shipped to your destination. Checking items on a flight can be difficult, and there are limits to how many items can be checked with one passenger. Bringing gifts along for the trip only adds more luggage and stress. Chances are also good that the price of shipping the gifts to the destination is much cheaper than having the gifts checked on the plane. Just don't forget to purchase gift bags or wrapping paper as well to have when you arrive at your destination.

Leave early. Give yourself extra time to get to the airport, especially if you are planning to check baggage or if you are traveling with a large group. Busy travel days can mean traffic jams, long security lines and short staffing at the airport. Missing your flights may result in having to pay hefty change fees or having to purchase new tickets altogether.

Travel insurance comparison sites, like TravelInsurance.com, offer consumers a way to search, compare and purchase from among the most recognizable insurance provider names in the industry and afford a consumer a better chance of finding the right travel insurance plan at the right price. Consumers can buy directly and securely through the website and receive a policy via email within minutes.

For more information and travel tips, visit https://www.travelinsurance.com/ .

About TravelInsurance.com:

TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the website, with policies sent via email within minutes.

