"Travelogue of China 2025" Shaanxi Tour Concludes, Spotlighting Innovation, Sustainability and Global Ties

The weeklong program "Travelogue of China 2025" Shaanxi Tour wrapped up last week in Shaanxi Province, where international journalists explored how this ancient heartland is embracing innovation, ecological vitality, and global cooperation in the new era.

The weeklong program brought 12 journalists from 11 countries, including Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova, to Xi'an and Ankang, two major cities in Shaanxi Province, offering first-hand insights into China's evolving economy and rural revitalization.

At the Xi'an Xixian New Area UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) test flight base, the delegation witnessed the country's low-altitude economy gaining altitude, with new services and technologies poised to transform logistics, agriculture, and public safety. A visit to the Shaanxi Aerospace Breeding Engineering Technology Research Center highlighted China's cutting-edge advances in space-enabled agriculture, showcasing new crop varieties designed to boost yields and resilience.

The group also toured Aiju Grain and Oil Industry Group, a century-old Shaanxi enterprise that has evolved into a key player in China-Kazakhstan agricultural cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. "In the past two years, China and Kazakhstan have engaged in very close cooperation in the agricultural sector. For us, having such a large country like China import our products is also a tremendous form of support," said Kazakh journalist Olzhas Aday.

In Shiquan County of Ankang, the journalists found themselves in a scene straight out of a landscape painting: crested ibis habitats intertwined with organic rice paddies, a vivid illustration of China's ecological approach to rural revitalization. The tour also featured the AnKang Plush Toys' Five Centers, a vivid case of inland China's industrial transformation, where traditional craftsmanship is meeting global markets.

Cultural immersion was on full display at a local "village basketball league", known as "Cun BA", where the vibrant atmosphere offered a grassroots perspective on rural dynamism and community spirit. Tarakhchev Mikhail, CEO of Georgia's For You Media, told Global Times Online, "The game was impressive. It proves that such grassroots village competitions contribute to the development of sports itself, and I am deeply impressed."

Co-hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online, the "Travelogue of China 2025" series continues to bridge international perspectives with China's development stories. Since its launch in 2023, the program has brought hundreds of foreign journalists to diverse regions across the country, underscoring the interplay between local innovation and global opportunity.

