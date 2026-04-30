Travelpro® Introduces Optima®: Hardside Luggage Crafted to Perform IRL, Not Just for the Feed

A collection that uniquely combines performance and polish, from a brand trusted by over 220,000 aviation professionals.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when consumers are having buyer's remorse buying luggage from their Instagram feed, Travelpro introduces Optima, an ultra-resilient hardside collection that looks as good as it glides. Backed by nearly 40 years of proven expertise, the pilot-founded brand crafted Optima for the realities of modern travel - from tight connections to nonstop itineraries - delivering enduring strength and a signature glide engineered for effortless movement, even hands-free.

Optima Hardside Luggage

At the center of Optima is Travelpro's glide, unmatched in the industry and absurdly smooth. Thanks to a patented PrecisionGlide® System, the bag tracks straight and moves effortlessly with you, giving you the freedom to go hands-free when you need to rebook your flight, answer an email or grab a coffee.

"Optima excels unlike any other in the industry because we've obsessed for decades about talking to the most frequent travelers – from pilots to executives to busy parents who want to show their kids the world – so each feature is specially crafted to keep their life moving beautifully," said Jennie Kaylie, Travelpro's Head of Marketing & Product. "Real performance shows up when you're navigating a crowded airport with kids in tow, or racing to get through TSA, because the last thing you need is a wobbly wheel slowing you down or a zipper that won't zip. And we're already hearing from travelers that Optima performs where it counts, calling it 'the perfect bag,' with wheels that 'glide so effortlessly it practically rolls itself.' That's what happens when performance is built into every detail."

Optima isn't only made to move, it's backed by extensive testing to hold up to the realities of travel, rather than perfect conditions. Crafted from lightweight, ultra-durable polypropylene (the same material used in car bumpers and bike helmets), the sleek shell is built to bounce back and returns to shape instead of breaking, handling everything from jammed overhead bins to being tossed into cargo holds.

Inside, it's designed the same way: for how people actually pack and live on the road. Whether that's multiple outfits for a girls' trip, an extra pair of sneakers for exploring, or suits and swimsuits for a bleisure trip, Optima adapts without forcing trade-offs. Removable compression panels, a 2-inch expansion, a built-in TSA lock, and water-resistant compartments keep everything secure, accessible, and exactly where you need it.

Optima launches alongside Travelpro's "Made to Move" campaign, anchored by a simple insight: When travel gets real, Travelpro is designed to help you go further – both physically and in life. The campaign captures the unfiltered, and sometimes humorous, moments that define travel and how the right luggage makes it easier and effortless.

Available in Black, Horizon Blue, and Tibetan Red, Optima includes carry-on and checked sizes, each backed by Travelpro's Built for a Lifetime Warranty. The collection is available now (04/30) at Travelpro.com, with prices ranging from $265 to $345.

About Travelpro

For nearly 40 years, Travelpro has redefined the way the world moves. Invented by an airline pilot and trusted by more than 220,000 aviation professionals worldwide, the brand has built a legacy around innovative products by fusing aviation-level craft with modern design for the most discerning travelers. From inventing the Original Rollaboard® to setting the gold standard for effortlessly smooth mobility, Travelpro continues to innovate for the way people actually travel today. Its award-winning collections, including the best-selling Platinum® Elite line, consistently rank among the industry's best, proving that its products are purposely created to keep the world's most driven travelers going further. For more information on Travelpro and its collections, visit www.travelpro.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and its blog.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Travelpro