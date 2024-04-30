Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

News provided by

Travelzoo

Apr 30, 2024, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Purchases may be made, from time to time, in the open market and will be funded from available cash. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the level of Travelzoo's cash balances, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities.

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Investor Relations:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Travelzoo

Also from this source

Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO): Revenue of $22.0 million, up 2% year-over-year Consolidated operating profit of $5.6 million Non-GAAP consolidated...
Travelzoo Sets Target of 1,000,000 Pledges for #TravelforTomorrow

Travelzoo Sets Target of 1,000,000 Pledges for #TravelforTomorrow

Together we can make a difference. On Earth Day 2024, Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, sets an even higher target of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Leisure & Tourism

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics