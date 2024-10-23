Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

News provided byTravelzoo
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):
- Revenue of $20.1 million, down 2% year-over-year
- Consolidated operating profit of $4.0 million
- Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.9 million
- Cash flow from operations of $5.3 million
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26
Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $20.1 million, down 2% year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.0 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.
Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.2 million for Q3 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.2 million for Q3 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period.
Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.9 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($95,000), stock option expenses ($0.5 million) and severance-related expenses ($0.3 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.
"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire members to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."
Cash Position
As of September 30, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $12.1 million. Net cash provided by operations was $5.3 million.
Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $12.8 million. Operating profit for Q3 2024 was $3.2 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.0 million in the prior-year period.
Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.1 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue was $5.9 million. Operating profit for Q3 2024 was $1.0 million, or 17% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $267,000 in the prior-year period.
Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 11% year-over-year to $1.2 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 14% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q3 2024 was $85,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($58,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.
New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $33,000. Operating loss for Q3 2024 was $160,000.
In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q3 2024. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q3 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.
Members and Subscribers
As of September 30, 2024, we had 30.1 million members and subscribers worldwide. In North America, Travelzoo had 15.8 million unduplicated members as of September 30, 2024. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.1 million unduplicated members as of September 30, 2024. Jack's Flight Club had 2.1 million subscribers, including premium subscribers, as of September 30, 2024. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership and Jack's Flight Club premium subscriber acquisition. For Travelzoo, the average activity of members is increasing. For Jack's Flight Club, the premium subscribers are increasing.
Discontinued Operations
In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.
Income Taxes
A provision of $1.1 million for income taxes was recorded for Q3 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q3 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
During Q3 2024, the Company repurchased 552,679 shares of its outstanding common stock.
Looking Ahead
For Q4 2024, we expect growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations. We also expect for Q4 2024 higher profitability year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. For 2025, we expect substantial growth in revenue as a result of additional revenue from membership fees.
In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023, which represent more than 95% of members, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to
- download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
- access the webcast
About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
|
Travelzoo
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenues
|
$ 20,098
|
$ 20,599
|
$ 63,224
|
$ 63,328
|
Cost of revenues
|
2,548
|
2,665
|
7,708
|
8,236
|
Gross profit
|
17,550
|
17,934
|
55,516
|
55,092
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,247
|
9,840
|
26,231
|
29,278
|
Product development
|
594
|
525
|
1,763
|
1,533
|
General and administrative
|
4,664
|
4,460
|
13,875
|
13,188
|
Total operating expenses
|
13,505
|
14,825
|
41,869
|
43,999
|
Operating income
|
4,045
|
3,109
|
13,647
|
11,093
|
Other income, net
|
359
|
314
|
674
|
1,143
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
4,404
|
3,423
|
14,321
|
12,236
|
Income tax expense
|
1,148
|
1,018
|
3,920
|
3,487
|
Income from continuing operations
|
3,256
|
2,405
|
10,401
|
8,749
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
(5)
|
Net income
|
3,256
|
2,400
|
10,401
|
8,744
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
72
|
52
|
54
|
97
|
Net income attributable to Travelzoo
|
$ 3,184
|
$ 2,348
|
$ 10,347
|
$ 8,647
|
Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations
|
$ 3,184
|
$ 2,353
|
$ 10,347
|
$ 8,652
|
Net loss attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations
|
$ —
|
$ (5)
|
$ —
|
$ (5)
|
Income per share—basic
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.81
|
$ 0.57
|
Discontinued operations
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Net income per share—basic
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.81
|
$ 0.57
|
Income per share—diluted
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.79
|
$ 0.57
|
Discontinued operations
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Net income per share—diluted
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.79
|
$ 0.56
|
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic
|
12,176
|
14,769
|
12,851
|
15,242
|
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic
|
12,176
|
14,769
|
12,851
|
15,242
|
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted
|
12,386
|
14,821
|
13,035
|
15,307
|
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted
|
12,386
|
14,821
|
13,035
|
15,307
|
Travelzoo
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 11,429
|
$ 15,713
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
13,167
|
12,965
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
1,132
|
629
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
1,619
|
1,461
|
Total current assets
|
27,347
|
30,768
|
Deposits and other
|
230
|
1,115
|
Deferred tax assets
|
3,193
|
3,196
|
Restricted cash
|
675
|
675
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
6,080
|
6,015
|
Property and equipment, net
|
470
|
578
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,591
|
2,091
|
Goodwill
|
10,944
|
10,944
|
Total assets
|
$ 50,530
|
$ 55,382
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 4,984
|
$ 4,546
|
Merchant payables
|
17,321
|
20,622
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
4,124
|
3,658
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,854
|
2,044
|
Income tax payable
|
1,450
|
766
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,624
|
2,530
|
Liabilities from discontinued operations
|
24
|
24
|
Total current liabilities
|
34,381
|
34,190
|
Long-term tax liabilities
|
7,028
|
4,681
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
6,225
|
6,717
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
376
|
911
|
Total liabilities
|
48,010
|
46,499
|
Common stock
|
119
|
136
|
Tax indemnification
|
(9,537)
|
(9,537)
|
Note receivable and account receivable from shareholder
|
(1,929)
|
(1,753)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
—
|
439
|
Retained earnings
|
14,195
|
19,508
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(5,079)
|
(4,607)
|
Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
(2,231)
|
4,186
|
Non-controlling interest
|
4,751
|
4,697
|
Total stockholder's equity
|
2,520
|
8,883
|
Total liabilities and Equity
|
$ 50,530
|
$ 55,382
|
Travelzoo
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 3,256
|
$ 2,400
|
$ 10,401
|
$ 8,744
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
179
|
472
|
737
|
1,417
|
Stock-based compensation
|
457
|
359
|
1,240
|
1,187
|
Deferred income tax
|
(12)
|
(73)
|
(39)
|
(111)
|
Loss on long-lived assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
Net foreign currency effects
|
(154)
|
86
|
(165)
|
53
|
Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves
|
128
|
(115)
|
121
|
(944)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
127
|
(571)
|
(258)
|
3,317
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
(134)
|
111
|
(461)
|
1,128
|
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other
|
(69)
|
(253)
|
464
|
2,232
|
Accounts payable
|
(284)
|
689
|
430
|
(1,704)
|
Merchant payables
|
431
|
(153)
|
(3,348)
|
(8,757)
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
463
|
197
|
2,162
|
574
|
Income tax payable
|
315
|
59
|
593
|
293
|
Other liabilities
|
628
|
435
|
1,381
|
1,854
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
5,331
|
3,643
|
13,258
|
9,293
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
113
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(46)
|
(60)
|
(129)
|
(217)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(46)
|
(60)
|
(129)
|
(104)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(6,183)
|
(6,896)
|
(16,605)
|
(11,766)
|
Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
|
(335)
|
—
|
(592)
|
(299)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(6,518)
|
(6,896)
|
(17,197)
|
(12,065)
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
96
|
(302)
|
(215)
|
80
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,137)
|
(3,615)
|
(4,283)
|
(2,796)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
13,243
|
20,197
|
16,389
|
19,378
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 12,106
|
$ 16,582
|
$ 12,106
|
$ 16,582
|
Travelzoo
|
Three months ended September 30, 2024
|
Travelzoo North
America
|
Travelzoo
|
Jack's
|
New
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|
$ 12,846
|
$ 6,021
|
$ 1,198
|
$ 33
|
$ 20,098
|
Intersegment revenues
|
(24)
|
34
|
(10)
|
—
|
—
|
Total net revenues
|
12,822
|
6,055
|
1,188
|
33
|
20,098
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
$ 3,150
|
$ 1,028
|
$ 27
|
$ (160)
|
$ 4,045
|
Three months ended September 30, 2023
|
Travelzoo North
America
|
Travelzoo
|
Jack's
|
New
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|
$ 13,094
|
$ 6,397
|
$ 1,080
|
$ 28
|
$ 20,599
|
Intersegment revenues
|
314
|
(414)
|
100
|
—
|
—
|
Total net revenues
|
13,408
|
5,983
|
1,180
|
28
|
20,599
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
$ 3,015
|
$ 267
|
$ 144
|
$ (317)
|
$ 3,109
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
|
Travelzoo North
America
|
Travelzoo
|
Jack's
|
New
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|
$ 41,134
|
$ 18,605
|
$ 3,397
|
$ 88
|
$ 63,224
|
Intersegment revenues
|
50
|
63
|
(113)
|
—
|
—
|
Total net revenues
|
41,184
|
18,668
|
3,284
|
88
|
63,224
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
$ 11,305
|
$ 2,922
|
$ (106)
|
$ (474)
|
$ 13,647
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
|
Travelzoo North
America
|
Travelzoo
|
Jack's
|
New
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|
$ 41,303
|
$ 18,937
|
$ 3,039
|
$ 49
|
$ 63,328
|
Intersegment revenues
|
996
|
(1,180)
|
184
|
—
|
—
|
Total net revenues
|
42,299
|
17,757
|
3,223
|
49
|
63,328
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
$ 11,284
|
$ 485
|
$ 196
|
$ (872)
|
$ 11,093
|
Travelzoo
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
GAAP operating expense
|
$ 13,505
|
$ 14,825
|
$ 41,869
|
$ 43,999
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangibles (A)
|
95
|
384
|
500
|
1,171
|
Stock option expenses (B)
|
456
|
359
|
1,239
|
1,186
|
Severance-related expenses (C)
|
330
|
—
|
360
|
95
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
12,624
|
14,082
|
39,770
|
41,547
|
GAAP operating profit
|
4,045
|
3,109
|
13,647
|
11,093
|
Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)
|
881
|
743
|
2,099
|
2,452
|
Non-GAAP operating profit
|
4,926
|
3,852
|
15,746
|
13,545
