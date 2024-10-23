Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $20.1 million , down 2% year-over-year

, down 2% year-over-year Consolidated operating profit of $4.0 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.9 million

Cash flow from operations of $5.3 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $20.1 million, down 2% year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.0 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.2 million for Q3 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.2 million for Q3 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.9 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($95,000), stock option expenses ($0.5 million) and severance-related expenses ($0.3 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire members to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $12.1 million. Net cash provided by operations was $5.3 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $12.8 million. Operating profit for Q3 2024 was $3.2 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.0 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.1 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue was $5.9 million. Operating profit for Q3 2024 was $1.0 million, or 17% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $267,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 11% year-over-year to $1.2 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 14% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q3 2024 was $85,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($58,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $33,000. Operating loss for Q3 2024 was $160,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q3 2024. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q3 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of September 30, 2024, we had 30.1 million members and subscribers worldwide. In North America, Travelzoo had 15.8 million unduplicated members as of September 30, 2024. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.1 million unduplicated members as of September 30, 2024. Jack's Flight Club had 2.1 million subscribers, including premium subscribers, as of September 30, 2024. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership and Jack's Flight Club premium subscriber acquisition. For Travelzoo, the average activity of members is increasing. For Jack's Flight Club, the premium subscribers are increasing.

Discontinued Operations

In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes

A provision of $1.1 million for income taxes was recorded for Q3 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q3 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q3 2024, the Company repurchased 552,679 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q4 2024, we expect growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations. We also expect for Q4 2024 higher profitability year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. For 2025, we expect substantial growth in revenue as a result of additional revenue from membership fees.

In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023, which represent more than 95% of members, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 20,098

$ 20,599

$ 63,224

$ 63,328 Cost of revenues 2,548

2,665

7,708

8,236 Gross profit 17,550

17,934

55,516

55,092 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 8,247

9,840

26,231

29,278 Product development 594

525

1,763

1,533 General and administrative 4,664

4,460

13,875

13,188 Total operating expenses 13,505

14,825

41,869

43,999 Operating income 4,045

3,109

13,647

11,093 Other income, net 359

314

674

1,143 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,404

3,423

14,321

12,236 Income tax expense 1,148

1,018

3,920

3,487 Income from continuing operations 3,256

2,405

10,401

8,749 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

(5)

—

(5) Net income 3,256

2,400

10,401

8,744 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 72

52

54

97 Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 3,184

$ 2,348

$ 10,347

$ 8,647















Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 3,184

$ 2,353

$ 10,347

$ 8,652 Net loss attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ —

$ (5)

$ —

$ (5)















Income per share—basic













Continuing operations $ 0.26

$ 0.16

$ 0.81

$ 0.57 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income per share—basic $ 0.26

$ 0.16

$ 0.81

$ 0.57















Income per share—diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.26

$ 0.16

$ 0.79

$ 0.57 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income per share—diluted $ 0.26

$ 0.16

$ 0.79

$ 0.56 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 12,176

14,769

12,851

15,242 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 12,176

14,769

12,851

15,242 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 12,386

14,821

13,035

15,307 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 12,386

14,821

13,035

15,307

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,429

$ 15,713 Accounts receivable, net 13,167

12,965 Prepaid income taxes 1,132

629 Prepaid expenses and other 1,619

1,461 Total current assets 27,347

30,768 Deposits and other 230

1,115 Deferred tax assets 3,193

3,196 Restricted cash 675

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,080

6,015 Property and equipment, net 470

578 Intangible assets, net 1,591

2,091 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 50,530

$ 55,382 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,984

$ 4,546 Merchant payables 17,321

20,622 Accrued expenses and other 4,124

3,658 Deferred revenue 3,854

2,044 Income tax payable 1,450

766 Operating lease liabilities 2,624

2,530 Liabilities from discontinued operations 24

24 Total current liabilities 34,381

34,190 Long-term tax liabilities 7,028

4,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,225

6,717 Other long-term liabilities 376

911 Total liabilities 48,010

46,499 Common stock 119

136 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Note receivable and account receivable from shareholder (1,929)

(1,753) Additional paid-in capital —

439 Retained earnings 14,195

19,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,079)

(4,607) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,231)

4,186 Non-controlling interest 4,751

4,697 Total stockholder's equity 2,520

8,883 Total liabilities and Equity $ 50,530

$ 55,382

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 3,256

$ 2,400

$ 10,401

$ 8,744 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 179

472

737

1,417 Stock-based compensation 457

359

1,240

1,187 Deferred income tax (12)

(73)

(39)

(111) Loss on long-lived assets —

—

—

10 Net foreign currency effects (154)

86

(165)

53 Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves 128

(115)

121

(944) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 127

(571)

(258)

3,317 Prepaid income taxes (134)

111

(461)

1,128 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other (69)

(253)

464

2,232 Accounts payable (284)

689

430

(1,704) Merchant payables 431

(153)

(3,348)

(8,757) Accrued expenses and other 463

197

2,162

574 Income tax payable 315

59

593

293 Other liabilities 628

435

1,381

1,854 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,331

3,643

13,258

9,293 Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from repayment of note receivable —

—

—

113 Purchases of property and equipment (46)

(60)

(129)

(217) Net cash used in investing activities (46)

(60)

(129)

(104) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (6,183)

(6,896)

(16,605)

(11,766) Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (335)

—

(592)

(299) Net cash used in financing activities (6,518)

(6,896)

(17,197)

(12,065) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 96

(302)

(215)

80 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,137)

(3,615)

(4,283)

(2,796) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,243

20,197

16,389

19,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,106

$ 16,582

$ 12,106

$ 16,582

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 12,846

$ 6,021

$ 1,198

$ 33

$ 20,098 Intersegment revenues (24)

34

(10)

—

— Total net revenues 12,822

6,055

1,188

33

20,098 Operating profit (loss) $ 3,150

$ 1,028

$ 27

$ (160)

$ 4,045



















Three months ended September 30, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 13,094

$ 6,397

$ 1,080

$ 28

$ 20,599 Intersegment revenues 314

(414)

100

—

— Total net revenues 13,408

5,983

1,180

28

20,599 Operating profit (loss) $ 3,015

$ 267

$ 144

$ (317)

$ 3,109



Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 41,134

$ 18,605

$ 3,397

$ 88

$ 63,224 Intersegment revenues 50

63

(113)

—

— Total net revenues 41,184

18,668

3,284

88

63,224 Operating profit (loss) $ 11,305

$ 2,922

$ (106)

$ (474)

$ 13,647



















Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 41,303

$ 18,937

$ 3,039

$ 49

$ 63,328 Intersegment revenues 996

(1,180)

184

—

— Total net revenues 42,299

17,757

3,223

49

63,328 Operating profit (loss) $ 11,284

$ 485

$ 196

$ (872)

$ 11,093

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating expense $ 13,505

$ 14,825

$ 41,869

$ 43,999 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 95

384

500

1,171 Stock option expenses (B) 456

359

1,239

1,186 Severance-related expenses (C) 330

—

360

95 Non-GAAP operating expense 12,624

14,082

39,770

41,547















GAAP operating profit 4,045

3,109

13,647

11,093 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 881

743

2,099

2,452 Non-GAAP operating profit 4,926

3,852

15,746

13,545

