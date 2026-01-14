Travis Carpenter Joins Specialty Program Group as Vice President of Business Development for Infrastructure Programs

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group (SPG) LLC, a leading specialty insurance platform, announced that Travis Carpenter has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Development for its Infrastructure Programs Division. In this role, Carpenter will lead national sales and distribution initiatives aimed at accelerating profitable growth across SPG's expanding infrastructure portfolio.

Carpenter brings more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, with deep expertise in underwriting, independent agent distribution, and building long-term carrier and broker partnerships. His appointment reflects SPG's continued investment in scaling specialized programs and strengthening its distribution capabilities nationwide.

"Travis brings a well-rounded background across specialty lines and distribution strategies that aligns perfectly with where we are headed," said John Tateossian, President of the Infrastructure Programs Division. "His experience and approach will be instrumental as we continue to grow the division and support our carrier partners."

In his new role, Carpenter will focus on expanding broker engagement, strengthening carrier relationships, and supporting long-term growth objectives across the Infrastructure Programs Division.

The Infrastructure Programs Division includes Alarm & Security (Mechanic Group), Builder's Risk & Construction (Catapult), Crane & Rigging (New Heights), Elevator Contractors (National Elevator Solutions), and Excess Habitational (SUIS).

