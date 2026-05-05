Travis Electrical Service Earns Top Award at Better Business Bureau's 2026 Big Blue Bash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently recognized Travis Electrical Service (TES) with a 2026 Torch Award for Ethics in the large business category (51-175 employees) at its fourth annual Big Blue Bash, an event honoring organizations that demonstrate trust, integrity, and excellence in the marketplace.

TES President Chris Travis (center) and the Travis Electrical Service leadership team are recognized at the BBB 2026 Big Blue Bash.

The award recognizes TES's longstanding commitment to ethical leadership, strong character, and customer-first service. Since its founding, Travis Electrical Service has built its reputation by providing dependable residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services rooted in honesty, accountability, and quality workmanship.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau alongside so many respected businesses," said Chris Travis, president and owner of Travis Electrical Service. "From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company our customers, employees, and community can trust. At the center of that is our faith — our core purpose is to glorify God by using our skills and talents to take care of people. This award reflects a team that works every day to live that out, doing the right thing and serving others. We're grateful to God for the opportunity to honor Him in the marketplace."

TES has been BBB Accredited since 2009 and maintains an A+ BBB rating, further reflecting the company's dedication to conducting business with transparency and integrity.

BBB President and CEO Robyn Householder shared, "We were honored to celebrate marketplace role models at the Big Blue Bash. At a time when trust is at its lowest, we are proud to highlight businesses that consistently operate with integrity."

The Torch Awards for Ethics recognize organizations that exemplify ethical leadership and build trust with customers, employees, and communities.

The vision of Travis Electrical Service is to build lifelong relationships based upon its unwavering Core Values of Trust, Excellence, Service, and Team Player. TES extends these Values to its team members, clients, vendors, and the community. A family-owned business based in Clarksville, Tennessee, since 2007, Travis Electrical Service provides full-service electrical contracting to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

SOURCE Travis Electrical Service