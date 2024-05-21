Travis LeMonte named Director of Private Client Services of First Horizon Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to welcome Travis LeMonte as Director of Private Client Services. In this role, LeMonte will lead the Private Client Banking line of business, focusing on the company's strategic growth priorities.

LeMonte rejoins the organization from Regions Bank where he led Private Banking in West Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas. Earlier in his career, he served as a Private Banker/Wealth Advisor at SunTrust for seven years before joining First Horizon as a Private Client Relationship Manager in 2012.

Active in the Memphis community for over 20 years, LeMonte has worked with Veritas Charter School, United Way of the Mid-South and currently serves as the Board Chair of St. Agnes Academy/St. Dominic School.

"As both a former teammate and competitor, Travis knows the formidable strength of our Private Client team and will play an integral role in expanding our Private Banking and Wealth capabilities throughout our footprint," said Martin de Laureal, President of First Horizon Advisors, Inc. "I am confident Travis will drive strategic initiatives that will enhance our talent, platforms and advice offerings that deliver a best-in-class client experience."

MidSouth Regional President Bo Allen commented, "We are so excited to welcome Travis back to First Horizon. As an extraordinary banker and well-regarded colleague, he will make significant contributions as a leader of our Private Client strategies."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

