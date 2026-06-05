TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION TO HOST 10TH ANNUAL "MASS DEPLOYMENT" MULTI-DAY SERVICE EVENT

Over 300 veteran volunteers from around the country gather in Philadelphia for week of service marking America's 250th anniversary

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) – one of the largest veteran service organizations in the country – is gathering hundreds of veterans, families of the fallen, and inspired civilian volunteers in Philadelphia for the 10th annual multi-day Mass Deployment service event. This marks the first iteration of Mass Deployment since TMF and The Mission Continues joined forces in summer 2025, establishing the largest veteran-led volunteer network in the country.

After previous success in cities such as Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago, Mass Deployment will be hosted in Philadelphia in celebration of America's 250th anniversary, honoring both the legacy of 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) in his hometown and the enduring value of service to country and community. More than 300 volunteers from across the U.S. will mobilize to complete 60 service projects in the greater Philadelphia area across three days of service. Projects will vary from environmental cleanup, building and construction projects, and public park greenscape improvements. TMF is also a proud supporting partner of America250.

Since its inception a decade ago, Mass Deployment has united nearly 2,000 volunteers and completed over 600 service projects nationwide. The first day of events will also highlight TMF's Character Does Matter program, integrating several local youth clubs to work alongside volunteers.

The events kick off on Monday, June 8th and will continue through Wednesday, June 10th. Details about each event included below:

Monday 6/8: Meeting location at Wharton Square Park. More information here.

Tuesday 6/9: Meeting location at Wood Street Park. More information here.

Wednesday 6/10: Meeting location at Wood Street Park. More information here.

"As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, this year's Mass Deployment is a powerful reminder that America's story has always been written by ordinary people stepping forward to serve something greater than themselves," says Ryan Manion, CEO of Travis Manion Foundation and Gold Star sister of 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC). "Bringing together veterans, families of the fallen, and civilians in the city where our nation was founded, and where Travis called home, reflects the very best of our country's spirit. Through service, we honor the sacrifices that built our nation, strengthen our communities, and inspire the next generation to live the values of leadership, character, and civic responsibility."

Sponsors of the 2026 TMF Mass Deployment include Firstrust, Home Depot and Deloitte.

About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation. For more information, please visit www.travismanion.org.

SOURCE Travis Manion Foundation