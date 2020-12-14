Trawick International Appoints Tenured and Seasoned Claims Executive to Enhance Claims Department Capabilities

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Wood as Director of Claims.

As part of its strategic growth strategy, Trawick International will expand its Claims Department operational competence by hiring an accomplished claims executive to lead the department. This appointment is the next step in the organization's evolution as it continues to enter into new markets and business opportunities.

"We felt as a part of our continued growth it was time to strengthen our Claims Department core functionality further," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "Dennis is an executive that provides significant experience and a proven track record of operational excellence, which makes him the ideal candidate to lead the expansion.

Mr. Wood is a result orientated executive with over 40 years of experience in claims management. Prior to joining Trawick International, Dennis held senior executive claims positions with Seven Corners, Fremont Comp Insurance and Wausau Insurance Companies. He also spent over three years as a team supervisor with the Indiana Department of Insurance's Enforcement Division.

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

About Trawick International:

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

