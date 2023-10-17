Trawick International Partners with Starr Insurance to Launch Three New Travel Insurance Policies

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced its partnership with Starr Insurance (Starr), the global insurance carrier, launching three new travel insurance policies underwritten by one of Starr's U.S. subsidiaries, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company.

The new trip cancellation policies underwritten by A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated Starr – Safe Travels Armor, Safe Travels Defend, and Safe Travels Protect – provide reliable, comprehensive coverage at competitive rates. All plans include primary medical and comprehensive pre- and post-departure coverage. Safe Travels Armor, the most robust of the three plans, also offers optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) and Pre-Existing coverage on plans purchased within 14 days of the initial trip deposit.

Daryl Trawick, President & CEO, Trawick International, commented, "Trawick International has strategic relationships with many world-class carriers, enabling us to provide exceptional coverage and service for travelers and the globally mobile community worldwide." Trawick continued, "We are thrilled that Starr has joined our array of partners to help strengthen our international insurance portfolio further. These three new plans are just the beginning, and I look forward to additional collaboration with Starr to offer even more innovative insurance products and services."

Michael Grossman, AVP, A&H, Starr added, "We look forward to working with Trawick International, adding them to the growing network of travel insurance providers that rely on Starr insurance to help protect travelers in the U.S. and around the world."

The new plans are available to U.S. residents traveling within the United States and abroad. They offer a 14-day free look period so that policyholders who are not satisfied can get their premium cost refunded within 14 days of purchasing one of the plans, as long as they have not departed for their trip and no claims have been filed. To learn more, visit trawickinternational.com.

About Starr Insurance and Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

Starr Insurance (or Starr) is the worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc., and its subsidiaries. Starr Indemnity & Liability Company (NAIC No. 38318) is the insurance carrier referenced herein. The precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for 25 years. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services to support today's globally mobile population.

Not all coverages are available in all jurisdictions. For costs and complete details of specific policy coverage please contact an insurance professional by sending an email to the address provided above.

