Trawick International Implements Updated Travel Insurance Policy for Travelers Wanting to Visit Costa Rica

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce that it has updated its Safe Travels Voyager insurance plan to meet the new requirements from the Costa Rica government for travelers from abroad.

"Our team recognized a need for travelers and took action to solve the problem," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "To our knowledge, we are currently the only U.S. travel insurance provider that has created a solution for travelers that want to visit Costa Rica starting on November 1st."

The government of Costa Rica has implemented the following requirements for visitors abroad to comply with before entering the country:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological health pass form before departure

Produce a negative RT-PCR diagnostic test with results dated within 72 hours of departure to Costa Rica

For international insurance policies, tourists must request a certification from their insurance company, issued in English or Spanish, verifying at least the following three conditions:

Effectiveness of the policy during the visit to Costa Rica



Coverage for Medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with the pandemic COVID-19 virus while in Costa Rica , for at least $50,000

Includes minimum coverage of $2,000 for potential quarantine lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic

Trawick International's Safe Travels Voyager plan provides up to $100,000 for trip cancellation and includes a $250,000 per person limit for primary medical coverage. The plan now offers up to $2,000 of Travel Delay coverage to comply with the new regulations. Additionally, the plan offers Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, which will provide reimbursement for the percentage of the prepaid, non-refundable, forfeited payments you paid for your trip. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude for losses due to epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

