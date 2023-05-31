Trawick International Latin America Announces Appointment of Medical Director

MIAMI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Odemis Enriquez as Medical Director for its Latin America division, effective immediately.

Dr. Enriquez joins Trawick International with vast experience in the medical and international insurance fields. She began her medical career in 1995 as an Attending Physician in Havana, Cuba. In 2012, she moved to Angola as a physician at MAXIMA Clinic, then, in 2016, transitioned into the international insurance space as a Medical Underwriter for Best Doctors. Most recently, she served as Patient Services Manager for Best Doctors, focusing on providing personalized service to clients and brokers.

Dr. Enriquez joins the medical team led by Executive Medical Director Anshumali Dixit. She will focus on medical underwriting and reviewing insurance claims for Latin America to evaluate appropriateness and cost-effectiveness.

President of Trawick International Latin America, David Capote, commented, "I am thrilled to have Dr. Enriquez join the team. Her background as a practicing medical doctor, combined with her experience in international insurance as an underwriter and patient services manager, is exactly what we need for the role of Medical Director. She is passionate about providing the highest possible service levels, which I am confident will translate to offering our clients the best possible experience."

Dr. Enriquez graduated with a Medical Degree: Doctor of Medicine from the University of Medical Science of Havana, Cuba. She is tri-lingual, with fluency in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

About Trawick International
Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

