Trax and Aeroxchange to enhance integration capabilities

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, the preeminent global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, and Aeroxchange, the premier commercial aviation supply chain secure-network provider, have signed an agreement to enhance and expand their range of system integrations, which will increase connectivity between the two industry-leading solutions.

This expanded agreement builds on the companies' long-standing collaboration to deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience across aviation maintenance and supply chain operations. By embedding Aeroxchange's services into Trax's workflows, customers can derive greater value from Aeroxchange's extensive connectivity with parts, repair, pool, and consignment service suppliers, accessing these capabilities directly from Trax applications. Enhanced integrations will ensure faster implementations, quicker troubleshooting, and reduced downtime. Additionally, aligning technology roadmaps will accelerate the delivery of new features and innovations, helping airlines and MROs, as well as their part and repair suppliers, stay ahead of industry demands.

"We are excited to build on our decades-long relationship with Aeroxchange to provide additional supply chain options to our customers," said Miguel Sosa, Vice President of Innovation at Trax. "This agreement is a key aspect of Trax's strategy to create a fully integrated digital platform, allowing our customers to maximize value from their investment in our solutions as well as complementary industry-leading offerings. We look forward to providing additional process automation opportunities through this expanded network agreement."

"We are grateful to announce this expansion agreement with Trax," said Al Koszarek, Aeroxchange President and CEO. "By working together, we will ensure our mutual customers are able to unlock the maximum benefits of our respective products in support of their airline MRO operations."

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at trax.aero .

About Aeroxchange

Aeroxchange is the only electronic business network that privately and securely supports all MRO business processes within the aviation industry for buyers and sellers. Aeroxchange provides a complete lifecycle of electronic communication from order creation to final invoice. The Aeroxchange service accelerates repair, replenishment, sourcing, inventory pooling, and other critical operations in the aviation supply chain.

Aeroxchange automates the exchange of documents and information for commercial transactions. Our electronic platform dramatically reduces manual rekeying activity for transactions processed by email, supplier portals, and telephone, increasing the accuracy and timeliness of information and document exchange. Learn more about Aeroxchange at https://corp.aeroxchange.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities, opportunities, and benefits related to the expanded network agreement. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

[email protected]

+1-630-227-5100

SOURCE Trax