MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, the preeminent global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced that Pan Am, one of the most iconic brands in aviation history, has selected Trax to support the maintenance operations of the revitalized operator with the deployment of Trax's eMRO platform, comprehensive suite of eMobility applications, and cloud hosting solution.

"We are excited to be part of Pan Am's resurgence and warmly welcome them to the Trax community." Post this Trax selected to power Pan Am’s modern maintenance operations

Deploying Trax's eMRO maintenance management platform will enable Pan Am to efficiently manage its aircraft maintenance, regulatory compliance, inventory control, and operational planning requirements in a single scalable solution. Adding Trax's complementary eMobility apps supports paperless task execution for Pan Am's flight crews, mechanics, and inspectors. Both systems will be hosted in Trax's cloud-based infrastructure, enabling seamless updates, rapid scalability, and global accessibility to support Pan Am's operational growth objectives.

"We are excited to be part of Pan Am's resurgence and warmly welcome them to the Trax community," said Rajan Bindra, Trax's Vice President of Business Development. "Trax's eMRO and full suite of eMobility apps provide the real-time data access and automation needed to operate a connected and responsive modern maintenance operation."

"We are very pleased to be working with Trax, which is the best in class maintenance management system software, to help us maintain our fleet of Airbus aircraft. Trax is a proven system that brings great benefits to us as a start up airline," said Ed Wegel, Pan Am's co-founder.

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Learn more about modernizing maintenance with Trax's innovative solutions at trax.aero.

About Pan Am

Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) is a relaunch of the iconic airline which operated from 1927-1991. Subject to all FAA and DOT approvals, Pan Am will operate a fleet of modern Airbus family aircraft in the US and internationally, and is currently in FAA certification as a US 121 flag carrier. For more info, see www.panam.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits related to the deployment of Trax products. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

[email protected]

+1-630-227-5100

SOURCE Trax