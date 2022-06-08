TraxStar Releases QATrax LIMS Version 6

TraxStar Technologies LLC proudly presents version 6 of QATrax LIMS.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraxStar Technologies LLC is announcing the release of QATrax LIMS V6, recognized worldwide as the leader in lab information management software for discrete manufacturers. The QATrax LIMS V6 is a next-generation laboratory information management system that has been shown to improve productivity, quality, and efficiency.

QATrax V6 platform is the foundation for TraxStar's laboratory enterprise platform, which combines lab processes into a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). The LIMS from TraxStar is the most adaptable and feature-rich system available. It has shown to be effective in laboratories that specialize in electrical, industrial, mechanical, retail products, and other similar environments.

The enterprise laboratory platform is scalable and flexible to any size business, and customers range from single labs to global organizations. The QATrax V6 LIMS has been updated to better perform and ensure regulatory data integrity. It provides a plethora of new features that improve both the end-user experience and lab/engineering workflow.

The areas of emphasis for QATrax V6 include;

End-user ease of use

System performance

Enhancements using the QATrax APIs to new requesting, operator, and report builder modules, amongst others.

For users in a laboratory setting, these upgrades provide increased flexibility and productivity. With this update, TraxStar reaffirms its dedication to offering cutting-edge technologies that meet the ever-changing demands of its clients and test labs. This allows for the most effective LIMS software while getting more done in less time.

About TraxStar Technologies, LLC.

TraxStar Technologies is recognized as the worldwide leader in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) in discrete manufacturing. TraxStar Technologies is a global software development company that specializes in test lab management and scheduling software. TraxStar has decades of development and QATrax, its flagship product, is used by some of the largest manufacturers in the world.

Founded over 25 years ago, the company is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with worldwide support for customers 24/7.

For more information, visit the QATrax website at www.TraxStar.com.

