TraxStar Technologies Announces Automatic Rescheduling Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraxStar Technologies continues to hear from the testing industry of the struggles of rescheduling. Rescheduling is a necessary activity in the world of hardware testing labs. Technologies' Development Team says they understand the problem and want to help labs become more flexible in how they handle Rescheduling in the lab.

TraxStar Technologies

TraxStar has developed a new way to automate Rescheduling. Lab Managers have parts ready to test, then something happens. A higher priority test is inserted in the test queue. Or the test that is InProgress ends ahead of schedule. Or that test needs more time. These are common occurrences in a test lab.

The gap in the schedule leaves the test technician scrambling to get some test started and to have the test equipment in use.

QATrax can now automatically Reschedule the Queue. This means it fills gaps and removes conflicts. According to TraxStar, Rescheduling the Queue automatically fills gaps with upcoming work and will decrease lab's overall workstation idle time.

TraxStar's development team has brought these settings to a Web Browser Client in a simple but effective design. Users can easily set a server to run the script daily or use their browser to run it straight away. Immediately review a log of the schedule changes.

Rescheduling the Queue by filling gaps and removing conflicts is a new way TraxStar Technologies is helping users improve test lab management. Idle time is costly, test equipment and technicians should be testing.

