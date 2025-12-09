Trayt Health Digitizes Ohio's Psychiatric Access Program, Unifying Statewide Mental Health Support

MENLO PARK, Calif. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trayt Health, a clinician-directed, patient-centric behavioral health technology platform, has partnered with the Ohio Pediatric Psychiatry Access Line (OPPAL) to connect five regional psychiatric hubs into a single statewide technology platform for pediatric psychiatric consultation.

OPPAL will utilize Trayt Health workflows, data, and insights to coordinate care between primary care providers (PCPs) and behavioral health providers in all 88 Ohio counties. The platform standardizes psychiatric consult requests for PCPs, allowing them to digitally request support at their convenience via Trayt's PCP Portal.

"OPPAL addresses one of the most pressing challenges in behavioral health - equitable access to pediatric psychiatric support," said Malekeh Amini, Founder and CEO of Trayt Health. "By integrating five regional hubs into one end-to-end platform, OPPAL creates a unified network that improves communication, consistency, and data quality across providers. This partnership shows how technology can transform fragmented behavioral health resources into an efficient, connected system serving every child in Ohio."

This program connects five key children's hospitals in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, and Cleveland, that provide consultation services on behalf of OPPAL to PCPs across the state. This has enabled streamlined and standardized workflows that engage PCPs with psychiatric consults. PCPs are often stretched during clinic hours, making it important for OPPAL to use technology that improves behavioral health. All measurement and reporting are integrated within automated dashboards.

"Primary care access to behavioral health support is critical to treat patients earlier and more effectively," said Dr. Carl Feinstein, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer at Trayt Health. "Access Programs like OPPAL are real-life examples for how we can use limited behavioral health resources to improve outcomes for children and families."

About Trayt Health

Trayt Health is a patient-centric, clinician-directed technology platform for behavioral health state programs and health plans. Our end-to-end platform streamlines care coordination by delivering personalized, evidence-based behavioral health care to enable whole patient, early intervention services. Learn more at trayt.health.

About OPPAL

The Ohio Pediatric Psychiatry Access Line (OPPAL) provides same-day, convenient, peer-to-peer consultation with a child psychiatrist for primary care providers across Ohio. OPPAL also supports providers with resource assistance for patients requiring behavioral healthcare outside of the pediatric medical home. OPPAL is funded through partnerships with the Ohio Department of Health, the Government Resource Center at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Medicaid. The Health Resources and Services Administration also awarded federal funds to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided financial support for OPPAL. The award provided 42% of total costs and totaled $1,947,032. The contents are those of the author. They may not reflect the policies of HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Media Contact:

Jerome Nadel

Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Product Officer

Trayt Health

[[email protected]]

SOURCE Trayt Health