TRC Expands European Operations with Strategic Industry Leaders

Renowned industry experts bring deep domain expertise to deliver integrated solutions for Europe's evolving energy landscape

LONDON and WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies, continues to build its European team to lead the global energy transition.

Europe is undergoing a profound transformation as it transitions toward a decarbonized energy system, central to its goal of climate neutrality by 2050 under the European Green Deal. Europe is investing heavily in modernizing infrastructure, expanding smart grids and prioritizing digital infrastructure, including advanced control systems, IT/OT integration, predictive analytics and AI-driven automation.

"Utilities are at the forefront of Europe's energy transformation, evolving from traditional providers into dynamic enablers of resilient power systems. They are not only reducing emissions, but reshaping how energy is produced, delivered and consumed," said Miki Deric, TRC's Senior Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA.

"To support this shift and meet the growing demand for innovative solutions, we are adding strategic hires who deepen our expertise, add regional insight and bring relationships needed to help our utility partners lead the transition," added Deric.

Frank Jacobs brings more than 23 years of industry experience transforming the core business processes of European Distribution System Operators (DSOs), Transmission System Operators (TSOs), generation companies and aggregators. His work spans defining and implementing digitalization strategies, grid operations, renewables integration, congestion mitigation and asset management transformation. His background includes leadership roles within Accenture T&D and DNV.

Bas Kruimer joins TRC as Director and Practice Lead for IT/OT Integration. Kruimer brings more than 35 of years of experience across the EU and U.S. His background includes leadership roles with ABB Network Control and Protection, KEMA T&D Consulting, Dutch distribution grid operator ENECO/Stedin, Quanta Technology Europe, Accenture Smart Grids and Accenture Security, and DNV Digital System/Grid Operations and Cyber Security.

Jacobs and Kruimer report to Pim Spierenburg, TRC's Chief Operating Officer for EMEA. Spierenburg joined TRC in March with extensive experience in energy infrastructure, digital transformation and smart grid innovation.

