TRC Showcases Geospatial Innovations Driving Smarter, More Connected Infrastructure at Esri Infrastructure Management & GIS Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, will highlight its leadership in GIS and GeoAI innovation at Esri Infrastructure Management & GIS Conference 2025 (IMGIS). IMGIS will take place from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 in Palm Springs, and TRC is exhibiting at booth #425.

From geospatial strategy to implementation, TRC delivers end-to-end services that help utilities modernize, optimize and thrive. With the industry's deepest bench of experts, TRC can help utilities translate spatial data into actionable intelligence — fueling efficiency, resilience and modernization. TRC's capabilities span ArcGIS Enterprise, Utility Network migration, mobile workforce enablement and system integration with key operational platforms such as ADMS, OMS and asset management systems.

"Through our sessions, attendees will gain a first-hand look at how TRC enables utilities to unlock spatial data as a strategic asset — improving reliability, safety and customer service across the grid," said Casey Werth, Managing Director, North American Sales for Intelligent Grid Solutions.

AI-Driven Insights with TRC's Agentic Generative AI Platform

TRC is showcasing how AI is transforming the way utilities manage data. TRC's agentic AI-based tool connects directly with GIS and asset systems, enabling users to unlock deep insights using natural language — no complex interfaces required.

"TRC's GeoAI offerings help solve problems that used to be too time-consuming or expensive to tackle," said Todd Slind, AI Capability Leader at TRC. "One client faced a 30-year job to manually locate 4 million utility poles. Our AI-powered workflow did it in just 15 months."

Want to learn more? Attend Our Speaking Sessions at IMGIS

Migrating to the ArcGIS Utility Network Using the Agile Approach: Lessons Learned

Wednesday, Oct. 29 | 1:00 – 2:00 PM PDT | Smoketree A–E | PSCC

Speakers: Greg Deresinski, TRC Companies; Lee Allen, City of Tacoma, Water

Tacoma Public Utilities Water and TRC applied Agile methodologies to deliver a collaborative, scalable Utility Network migration. Learn how iterative development, stakeholder engagement and team integration led to a successful enterprise transformation.

Modernizing Cathodic Protection Inspections with the ArcGIS Utility Network

Wednesday, Oct. 29 | 4:00 – 5:00 PM PDT | Mesquite GH | PSCC

Speakers: Patrick Lunn, TRC Companies; Richard Calvert, Citizens Energy Group

Citizens Energy Group and TRC modernized cathodic protection inspection workflows using ArcGIS Field Maps and the Utility Network, streamlining compliance and data synchronization with the Utility and Pipeline Data Model (UPDM).

Using OCM Principles to Minimize the Impact of Esri GIS Modernization

Thursday, Oct. 30 | 10:15 – 11:15 AM PDT | Pasadena | Renaissance Hotel

Speakers: Joe Brentin, TRC Companies; Gretchen Galuska, Tacoma Public Utilities

Tacoma Power and TRC leveraged an Organizational Change Management framework to support Esri Utility Network migration, fostering collaboration, adaptability and user adoption across teams.

Connect with TRC at Esri IMGIS 2025

TRC's experts will be available throughout the conference to discuss how geospatial technology, enterprise integration and AI can work together to create smarter, more connected infrastructure.

Learn more about TRC's sessions, speakers and innovations at the Esri Infrastructure Management & GIS Conference 2025 or visit Booth 425 to connect with TRC's team of GIS and AI leaders.

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

