Treacy & Company Expands Innovation Practice with addition of Francesco Fazio as Senior Partner

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treacy & Company welcomes Francesco Fazio to our Chicago office as Senior Partner and Innovation Practice Lead. Francesco brings 20+ years of experience and has a passion for innovation and exceptional client service.

"Francesco's expertise in breakthrough innovation and dedication to helping his clients become better innovators makes him a perfect fit for Treacy & Company and our clients. We're really excited to have him join our Chicago office" said Managing Director, Josh Coleman. Michael Treacy, Founder and President added, "Francesco has deep experience in helping companies think about how innovation can accelerate their growth strategy in more powerful ways. We're looking forward to working alongside him work with clients to challenge their thinking in how they view growth."

When he's not helping clients become better innovators, you can find Francesco spending time at the zoo and Lake Michigan with his wife and three daughters. Francesco also enjoys cooking Italian food and watching F1.

Please join us in welcoming Francesco to our team. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or through LinkedIn.

SOURCE Treacy & Company

