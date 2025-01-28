Treasure Island announces first multi-day festival

The Island's affordable Music by the Mississippi is back, bigger, better and benefiting ACES on Friday & Saturday, July 25 & 26, 2025

WELCH, Minn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Music by the Mississippi is returning to Treasure Island Resort & Casino for a second year with huge acts, a second day added and more fun for a good cause next summer.

Treasure Island's first multi-day festival –– and one of the only in Minnesota –– is coming to the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday, July 25 & 26.

2025 Music by the Mississippi – Live! At the Treasure Island Resort & Casino Amphitheater, includes performance from Shame Smith & The Saints, Shakey Graves and Soul Asylum, among others.

Following an extremely successful inaugural year, acts were reaching out to Treasure Island looking to perform at Music by the Mississippi, cementing the festival as an exciting opportunity for fans and artists alike.

The festival began as a celebration of the Midwest's storied music scene and has continued that sentiment while adding national touring acts and rising stars that tap into the nation-sweeping Americana and red dirt country genres.

Two-day (full-festival) tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31 and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Two-day tickets will start at just $40 and Michelob ULTRA Zone tickets –– including FREE food and private bars, restrooms and elevated viewing areas –– will be available for $258.

Single-day tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 4.

Lineup:

Friday, July 25, 7pm

Shane Smith & The Saints

Over the last decade, Shane Smith & The Saints have created a hard-hitting version of American roots music with country, folk and roadhouse rock 'n' roll influences.

Over the last decade, Shane Smith & The Saints have created a hard-hitting version of American roots music with country, folk and roadhouse rock 'n' roll influences. James Whatton Band

Minneapolis' own James Whatton has been performing locally for years. Ahead of the release of his debut album, he'll take his career to the next level and rock the stage with songs like "To a Friend."

Minneapolis' own James Whatton has been performing locally for years. Ahead of the release of his debut album, he'll take his career to the next level and rock the stage with songs like "To a Friend." Trenton Fletcher

Independent. Red Dirt. Oklahoma . Trenton Fletcher is an up-and-coming star making a name for himself out of Stillwater, Oklahoma : the home of red dirt country.

Saturday, July 26, 1pm

Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves is making his highly anticipated return to the Treasure Island Amphitheater! The Texas -based singer-songwriter embraces a unique, stripped-down mix of blues, rock and folk to create a captivating live experience.

Shakey Graves is making his highly anticipated return to the Treasure Island Amphitheater! The Texas-based singer-songwriter embraces a unique, stripped-down mix of blues, rock and folk to create a captivating live experience. Soul Asylum

From their GRAMMY® Award-winning hit "Runaway Train" to songs from their new album "Slowly But Shirley," Soul Asylum has been an undeniable force in Minnesota's indie rock scene for decades.

From their GRAMMY® Award-winning hit "Runaway Train" to songs from their new album "Slowly But Shirley," Soul Asylum has been an undeniable force in Minnesota's indie rock scene for decades. Wild Horses

Following their fan-favorite show in the Island Event Center last fall, Wild Horses is coming back to The Island! The Minnesota -based group has opened for Trampled by Turtles and Willie Nelson and shared the stage with Wilco, Shovels & Rope and Langhorne Slim .

Following their fan-favorite show in the Island Event Center last fall, Wild Horses is coming back to The Island! The Minnesota-based group has opened for Trampled by Turtles and Willie Nelson and shared the stage with Wilco, Shovels & Rope and Langhorne Slim. Charlie Parr

Charlie Parr is a self-proclaimed folk troubadour. A true master of guitar, an incredible poet and a lyrical craftsman, the Minnesota -born artist has released 19 albums, featuring songs like "Dog," "1922 Blues" and "Over the Red Cedar."

Charlie Parr is a self-proclaimed folk troubadour. A true master of guitar, an incredible poet and a lyrical craftsman, the Minnesota-born artist has released 19 albums, featuring songs like "Dog," "1922 Blues" and "Over the Red Cedar." Mike Munson Trio

Winona's own Mike Munson brings dark themes and heavy rhythms to his work, echoing the traditional country blues that provide the undercurrent of his creativity.

Winona's own Mike Munson brings dark themes and heavy rhythms to his work, echoing the traditional country blues that provide the undercurrent of his creativity. More to be announced

All the fun and excitement in the beautiful Mississippi River Valley next summer will support a great cause, with a portion of every ticket sold benefiting ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students); Treasure Island's July 2025 Charity of the Month.

Music by the Mississippi joins "Weird Al" Yankovic and Travis Tritt & Trace Adkins on Treasure Island's 2025 outdoor entertainment lineup. For more information, tickets and a full entertainment calendar, visit TIcasino.com.

