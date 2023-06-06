Treasure Island Resort & Casino Announces Their Biggest Summer Ever

The Island is your home for summer fun with outdoor

concerts, special events, family-friendly activities and more

WELCH, Minn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Minnesota's premier destination for fun and entertainment, is excited to kick off its biggest summer ever. From big-name entertainment to memory-making family activities, The Island is pulling out all the stops this summer.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino - 2023 Summer Concert Series

"Treasure Island Resort & Casino is offering something special for everyone this summer," said Treasure Island Communications & Partnerships Manager Aaron Seehusen. "As we enter the summer, we're ready to celebrate your way — whether that means experiencing a memorable dinner cruise on the Mississippi River, splashing with the kids at The Lagoon or even seeing some of the biggest names in entertainment during our Summer Concert Series."

Bigger stage, bigger acts: A staple of Treasure Island's entertainment offerings, the Summer Concert Series, is back with another all-star lineup. Industry leaders, including country music icons Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, will be performing on the new Treasure Island Amphitheater stage. This year's Summer Concert Series performers include:

Additional outdoor events and festivals at Treasure Island this summer include:

In addition, Treasure Island's ongoing summer offerings include:

Treasure Island RV Park & Campground : Offering the ability to get back to the basics or enjoy the comforts of home on the road, Treasure Island RV Park & Campground features a 94-pad RV park, 26 tent sites and 20 campsites.





The Lagoon: Treasure Island's indoor water park includes a variety of family-friendly features as well as a separate adults-only area with hot tubs and a swim-up bar.

"From relaxing couples' getaways to weekend trips with friends or even fun-filled family adventures, there's no better place to soak up the sun than Minnesota's own island paradise," Seehusen said. "This summer, we invite everyone to come out and experience The Island."

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

